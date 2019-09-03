Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log

Sunday, Aug. 25
At 5 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kelly Joel Pals, 42, of Clarion, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Aug. 26
At 12:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Vanessa Renee Neeley, 29, of Oelwein, on two active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Jamestown Avenue north of Independence. A 2018 Ford Flex operated by Ivy Hofland of Independence was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue and was slowing to turn into a residential driveway. A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Byron Boleyn of Clarinda was also traveling southbound behind the Hofland vehicle and was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the Hofland vehicle. Hofland was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Boleyn was uninjured and was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
At 8 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 27, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. Rinella was also arrested on an active arrest warrant from Black Hawk County and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
At 2:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bradley Leroy Fuller, 47, of Brooklyn, and Debra Irene Frank, 65, of Hazleton, after a traffic stop near Benton Street and Main Street in Hazleton. Fuller was arrested on four active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for probation violation and was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Frank was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).
Thursday Aug. 29
At 5 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary Scott Penning, 35, of Allison, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 5:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue north of Jesup. A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Erika Clayton of Fairbank was traveling northbound on Baxter Avenue when the left rear tire of her vehicle broke free. The tire rolled into the path of and struck a 2012 Buick LaCrosse operated by Cody Marsh of Jesup. No injuries were reported ,and no citations were issued.
Friday, Aug. 30
At 7 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tommy Lee Teague, 34, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 7 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mallory Elizabeth Biggs, 27, of Winthrop, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to maintain control, open container, no valid driver’s license and leaving scene of property damage accident. This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of Fifth Street North in Winthrop.
Saturday, Aug. 31
At 5:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Susan Marie McNeese, 45, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Alice Street in Aurora.