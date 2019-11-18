Monday, Nov. 11
At 9:05 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Preston Mason, 28, of Oelwein, for assault causing serious injury (Class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred Oct. 12 in the 100 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.
At 4:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alysa Rae Johnson, 28, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
At 8:35 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Blvd north of Independence. A 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Cassie Cruise of Maynard was traveling westbound on Wapsie Access Blvd and was traversing a curve to the north. Cruise lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch where the truck rolled onto its passenger side. Cruise was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation and was later cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Area Ambulance Service.
Friday, Nov. 15
At 5:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2011 Dodge Durango operated by Charles Anthony Serrano, 23, of Oelwein, was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue and stated he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. Serrano lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch, rolling over before coming to rest at the bottom of a hill in a timber area. Serrano was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for unspecified injuries and was later cited for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and MercyOne Ambulance Service.
Saturday, Nov. 16
At 4 p.m. Deputies arrested Jacob Allen Steffen, 31, of Dunkerton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was transported and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol assisted in this arrest.
At 4 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dakota Anthony Main, 21, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He held at the Buchanan County Jail.