Sunday, July 28
At 7:45 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alan Music, 21, of Waterloo, for third degree sexual abuse (Class C felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9:40 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required and cited for no proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 240thStreet and Dugan Avenue.
Monday, July 29
At 6:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Jay Bell, 36, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. Bell also had an active arrest warrant from Black Hawk County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 2100 block of 220th Street east of Independence.
Wednesday, July 31
At 1:10 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Billy Matthew Thorne, 44, of Nora Springs, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 11 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Paul Grigg, 41, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of 270th Street.
At 11:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jade Marie McAllister, 34, of Independence, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Third Avenue NE in Independence and stems from an investigation into a vehicle in the ditch in the 1200 block of Kentucky Avenue on July 30.
Thursday, Aug. 1
At approximately 5:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Meredith, 34, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.