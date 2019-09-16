Sunday, Sept. 8
At 1:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Melissa Anne Hansen, 45, of Lamont, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Monday, Sept. 9
At 12:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leslie David Lee, 55, of Independence, for second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor), following an incident in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
At 7:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher John Lee Melka, 23, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan James Petersen, 22, of Epworth, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and transported him to the Buchanan County Jail.
At 1:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daniel Straw, 30, of Rowley, for third offense domestic abuse assault (Class D felony), following an incident in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
At 7:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Avery Samual Proctor, 38, of Aurora, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. He was held at the Buchanan Count Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 12
At 12 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Allen Heins, 44, of Independence, and charged him with numerous counts of protection order violation (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Sept. 13
At 11:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Casey Hugh King, 35, of Independence, for second degree burglary (Class C felony), possession of burglary tools (aggravated misdemeanor), fourth degree theft, possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance – marijuana (all serious misdemeanors) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
Saturday, Sept. 14
At 2:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Lee Horkheimer, 25, of Hazleton, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device as required (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance as required. Horkheimer was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and operation of non-registered vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of 105th Street northeast of Hazleton.
At 2:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 36, of Winthrop, for domestic abuse assault (Class D felony), following an incident in the 2900 block of 240th Street southeast of Winthrop.