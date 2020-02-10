Sunday, Feb. 2
At approximately 1:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Colton James Rommann, 25, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop.
At approximately 3:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near 332nd Street and Hamilton Avenue. A 2019 Toyota Corolla operated by Kelly James Newton, 47, of Waverly, was reversing along the shoulder of 332nd Street and struck a parked and unoccupied 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. No injuries were reported. Newton was subsequently arrested and charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Feb. 4
At approximately 4:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Madison Rae Williams, 20, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 9 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brett Clark Lehr, 47, of Independence, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 3:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicole Leanne Burgos, 26, of Oelwein, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. This arrest was made in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue NE in Independence.
At 4:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dakota James Fuller, 20, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
At 4 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trevor Andrew Clinton, 34, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 6
At approximately 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 23, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew David Halterman, 28, of Independence, for failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (Class D felony) and failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry residential restriction zones (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of Second Avenue NE in Independence.
Friday, Feb. 7
At 1:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence, for possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
Saturday, Feb. 8
At approximately 1:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricardo Antonio Calderon Torres, 18, of Des Moines, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance on file (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Washburn Avenue north of Lamont.
At approximately 4 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael David Gamm, 45, and Bridget Marie Gamm, 44, both of Des Moines. Both were arrested on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for third degree burglary (Class D felony). They were both transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.