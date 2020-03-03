Sunday, Feb. 23
At 1:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Rea Miller-Mullinex, 39, of Independence, for first degree theft (Class C felony), third degree burglary (Class D felony), third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on or about Sept. 3, 2019.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Alan Vanlaningham, 44, of Independence, for eluding or attempting to elude law enforcement (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a short pursuit that concluded at 190th Street and Plymouth Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 24
At approximately 9:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kenyonte Nigel Shinault, 31, of Oelwein, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
At approximately 8:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian Matthew Mountain, 43, of Winthrop, for third offense operating while intoxicated (Class D felony) and cited for open container and failure to display registration plate. This arrest was made near First Street and Fourth Avenue NE in Independence.