Monday, Sept. 30
At 11:20 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cortrail Andre Harris, 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 12 p.m. Deputies arrested David Michael Heidt, 48, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
At 3:50 a.m. Deputies arrested Jessica Nicole Morris, 25, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 5 p.m. Deputies arrested Tonya Jean Cain, 46 of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
At 7 a.m. Deputies arrested Eric Todd Hall, 43, of Eau Claire, Wis., on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of third degree burglary (Class D felony), attempted third degree burglary (serious misdemeanor), fourth degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor) and fourth degree theft (serious misdemeanor). Hall was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 3
At 3:35 a.m. Deputies arrested Dale Lavern Smith, II, 21, of Winfield, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. Smith also had an active arrest warrant from Fayette County and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 4
At 11:30 a.m. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Devon Deshane Reed, 22, of Cedar Falls, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4:30 p.m. Deputies arrested Aaron Andrew Schmitt, 28, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and another active arrest warrant for failure to appear. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
At 8:20 p.m. Deputies arrested Katie Lynn Trueg, 41, of Jesup, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in the 3100 block of Dugan Avenue north of Brandon.
Saturday, Oct. 5
At 1:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Travis Joel Thompson, 30, of Waterloo, for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
At 11:25 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Erwin H. Raber, 22, of Hawkeye, and Edwin H. Raber, 22, of Fairbank. Both were charged with trespass (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue following a trespassing complaint.