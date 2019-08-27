Tuesday, Aug. 20
At 1 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Douglas King, 27, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
At 10:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Timothy Reilly, 38, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Aug. 22
At 10:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron David Secor, 34, of Cedar Rapids, who was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 block of Washington Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Aug. 24
At 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robbie John Vandevorde, 49, of Aurora. Vandevorde was charged with assault (simple misdemeanor) stemming from a reported assault that occurred in the 300 block of Union Street in Aurora. Upon deputies’ arrival, Vandevorde had left the area. His car was later located in the 2300 block of 120th Street. Based on information given to deputies, it was believed that Vandevorde was armed. However, during a subsequent search of the buildings on the property, Vandevorde was not located. Vandevorde was later arrested in the 2300 block of 120th Street when he returned to the property after deputies had left. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department K9 Unit, Independence Fire Department Drone and the Iowa State Patrol.
At 12:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Beau Nichols, 33, of Jesup. Nichols was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2200 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
At 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cooper John Zeien, 36, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.