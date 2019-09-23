Sunday, Sept. 15
At 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 25, of Rock Island, Ill., for driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for no proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 285th Street and York Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 16
At 5 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dennis James Simon, 57, of Strawberry Point, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to the Buchanan County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
At 4:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested April Mechelle Alexander, 29, of Cedar Rapids, for malicious prosecution and false reports. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Rowley Street in Rowley.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
At 9 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 53, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 19
At 1 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard, Jr., 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of South Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Sept. 20
At 12 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 44, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Leigh Wieland, 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 3:25 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Franklin Jack Ellyson, 18, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of third degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor) and malicious prosecution (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At 7 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested, Casey Hugh King, 35, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 7:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested, Jessica Rae Miller-Mullinex, 38, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Sept. 21
At 12:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Luverne Michael, 42, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Third Street North in Hazleton.