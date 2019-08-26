Wednesday, Aug. 7
Clayton County Investigator’s filed charges on three adults and one juvenile for an assault that took place in early July at Bloody Run Campground near McGregor. During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was lured to Bloody Run Campground where he was assaulted. Investigator’s charged Blake Bunts, 19, Reanna Reames, 18, and Dustin McCartney, 45, all of Prairie Du Chien, with assault causing bodily injury. McCartney was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 15-year-old juvenile from Prairie Du Chien was also charged in juvenile court with assault causing bodily injury.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
At 2:57 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 13 near Grandview Road. Timothy Bromley, 54, of Postville, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Clayton County Deputies arrested Chad Mikesh, 39, on a Clayton County warrant for failure to serve jail time. Mikesh was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held to serve a 6-day jail sentence.
Clayton County Deputies arrested David Potter, 44, of Center Junction on a Clayton County warrant for failure to serve jail sentence. Potter was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held to serve a 10-day jail sentence.
Friday, Aug. 16
Clayton County Deputies arrested Daniel Smith, 58, of Elkader on a Clayton County warrant for failure to serve jail sentence. Smith was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was held to serve a 7-day jail sentence.
At 3:46 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a disturbance at 27385 Galaxy Road. During the investigation, Deputies came into contact with 40 year old David Ehrhardt, 40, of Guttenberg, was approached by deputies who learned Ehrhardt had a warrant for failure to appear in Dickinson County. As Deputies were taking Ehrhardt into custody, he attempted to flee on foot. Deputies deployed a taser striking Ehrhardt. He was arrested without further incident. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred, and interference with official acts.
Saturday, Aug. 17
At 9:09 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Aspen Avenue. Luis Acuna-Lopez of Garnavillo was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound when he lost control causing his vehicle to enter the ditch and overturn causing $1,500 damage. Acuna-Lopez was not injured. He was charged with failure to maintain control, no insurance, and driving while suspended.
At 11:11 p.m., Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver leaving Kwik Star in Monona. Kari Seeland, 48, of Elkader, was subsequently, arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated- 1st offense. The Elkader Police Department assisted.
At 11:32 p.m., Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a car vs deer accident on Hickory Avenue near 120th Street. Kim Cahoon of Tucson, AZ was operating a 2018 Nissan Altima when he struck a deer, and then lost control entering the ditch causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Aug. 18
At 8:12 p.m., Clayton County Deputies observed a vehicle pulled over on Highway 18 near Klein Brewery Road. Deputies observed a male subject exit the vehicle. Deputies made contact and determined that the male had been assaulted while in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Kayla Hamilton, 29, of Prairie Du Chien, for domestic abuse assault and transported her to the Clayton County Jail.
On August 18, 2019 at 9:52pm, Clayton County Deputies along with the Monona Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of South East Street and Walnut Street in Monona. Officer’s observed a male subject passed out in the vehicle. Upon further investigation, 18 year old Kaleb Krueger of Farmersburg was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with Operating While Intoxicated-1st Offense.
Monday, Aug. 19
At 1:27 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Jasper Avenue. José Amayo-Hernandez, 26, of Lansing, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail, charged with no valid license, no insurance and speeding. Amayo-Hernandez was turned over to Immigration Customs Enforcement Officer’s the next day following an appearance in court.
At 8:08 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to 34749 Jolly Ridge Road for an assault. Upon further investigation, Clara Gansz, 72, of Dayton was arrested for domestic abuse assault. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
At 3:16 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Garber Road for a traffic violation. Justin Fecht, 32, of Potosi, Wis., was subsequently arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. The Iowa State Patrol and Guttenberg Police Department assisted.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Clayton County Deputies arrested Dustin Millard, 47, of Strawberry Point on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear. Millard was transported to the Clayton County Jail for an appearance in court.