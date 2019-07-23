Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the area of Harding Road (Highway 18) and Diamond Road, approximately 1.5 miles west of Clermont. In their investigation, deputies discovered Michael G. Foltz, 64, of Postville, was traveling westbound on Harding Road when he lost control of the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving. Foltz’s pickup traveled into the south ditch and rolled onto its top. Foltz was subsequently charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor). Foltz was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $2,000 cash or surety bond. Minor injuries were reported, and the 2000 Ford Ranger was deemed a total loss.
Driver arrested after rollover near Clermont Friday
Deb Kunkle
