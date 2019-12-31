Elgin man jailed on attempted murder charge

ELGIN — A 25-year-old Elgin man is in the Fayette County Jail charged with attempted murder following an alleged shooting outside a bar there early Sunday morning.
Deputies conducted several interviews and executed a search warrant at a home outside of Elgin, where Wyatt Aubrey Guyer, 25, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. Additional charges include intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, Class C felony, criminal mischief second degree, Class D felony, assault with a firearm and assault with intent to inflict serious injury, aggravated misdemeanors, the release said.
Guyer was taken into custody without incident. Deputies report no injuries were incurred from the shooting. Guyer is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.
If convicted of the charges, he could face up to 49 years in prison.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the arrest.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near the Elgin Tap at about 2 p.m. Dec. 29. Deputies learned a physical fight had taken place at the bar in the early morning hours, that was followed by an individual shooting a firearm at another person outside the bar, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the criminal complaint, during the course of the investigation, a deputy asked a 38-year-old man who was identified as a target whether he had been shot at.
“Yeah, kinda,” the man said. “He was about to shoot at me until I grabbed the barrel.”
The man said that Guyer was sitting in a vehicle outside the bar with a long gun in his lap. When Guyer pointed it at him, the man grabbed the barrel and it went off, he said, adding that he then struck Guyer to try to get the gun away, but was unsuccessful as Guyer sped off, the complaint says.
Another person interviewed said Guyer had threatened to kill the 38-year-old man.