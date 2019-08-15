CIVIL COURT
Cases Filed
State of Iowa v. Shannon L. Preston, 19. Decree or final support order.
Viafield v. Kurt Karl Steinbronn, 50, of Fayette County. Petition for money judgment for the amount of $11,018.75.
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minn. v. Michael Wayne Callan, 46, of Westgate. Petition for money judgment for the amount of $1,738.54.
Court Results
State of Iowa v. Bryon Alan Wilson, 30, of Fayette. Modified support order.
Robert Jon Wilhelmi, 66, of Maynard v. Gundersen Palmer Hospitals and Clinics. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Teresa Ann Hageman, 21, of Hawkeye v. Garrett Thomas Johnston of Linden. Case dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minn. v. David Michael Gunningham, 56, of Fairbank. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. Jerritt Whalen, 26, of Decorah. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. Jason Lee Boutin, 30, of Oelwein. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $372.94, plus five percent interest.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. David DeVore, 48, of Waterloo. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $375.39, plus 3.89 percent interest.
Ronald Lynn Winter of Oelwein v. Dawn Schueble of Oelwein. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $1,700, plus 3.95 percent interest.
Fredericksburg Plumbing & Heating of Charles City v. Melissa Renee Huston and Layne Ronald Upton of St. Lucas. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC of Des Moines v. Bethany Ann Schubert, 26, of Oelwein. Judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiff for the amount of $1,422.85, plus 3.95 percent interest.
CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Filed
State of Iowa v. Zachary Allen Smith, 34, of Oelwein. Order for probation revocation.
State of Iowa v. Stephanie Lynn Klimesh, 28, of Calmar. Child endangerment and operating while under the influence.
State of Iowa v. Mark Thomas MacInnis, 35, of West Union. Third degree burglary and sex offender registration violation, second offense.
State of Iowa v. Skylar Joseph Buhr, 30, of Oelwein. Domestic abuse assault, third offense.
State of Iowa v. Kristy Leigh Hall, 24, of Oelwein. Order for probation revocation.
State of Iowa v. Christopher L. Bormann, 37, of Oelwein. Disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
State of Iowa v. Michael Blake Irvin, 25, of Postville. Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, second offense.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Jarod Kugel, 28, of Oelwein. Public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Angel Lee Kaplan, 21, of Vinton. Fifth degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, first offense.
State of Iowa v. James Lee Clausen, 64, of West Union. Public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Shelby Ryan Henry, 27, of Cresco. Fifth degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kyley James Carpenter, 46, of West Union. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Waukon. Interference with official acts and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Mason Edwin Lee Frick, 21, of West Union. Voluntary absence from custody.
State of Iowa v. Laquay Maurice Taylor, 28, of Oelwein. Assault causing bodily injury of mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Robert Snyder, 30, of Waucoma. Operating while under the influence, first offense.
Court Results
State of Iowa v. Tammy Kay Mincks, 41, of Calmar. Defendant pleaded guilty to the charges of dependent adult abuse, intentional serious injury and animal neglect, death or serious injury. Mincks was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $1,000 for this first charge, both of which were suspended. Instead, she was placed on formal probation for two to five years. For the second charge, the defendant was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $315.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Susan Schmidtke, 32, of Oelwein. Judgment deferred by the court and the defendant is ordered to pay a $65 civil penalty and $125 law enforcement initiative surcharge.
State of Iowa v. William Harold Kirkpatrick, 50, of Strawberry Point. Judgment deferred by the court and the defendant was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and given a civil penalty of $315. Kirkpatrick may perform community service in lieu of civil penalty.
State of Iowa v. Michaella Danyelle Green, 28, of Oelwein. Defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of first offense operating under the influence. Green was fined $1,250, sentenced to 60 days in jail, had her license suspended for one year and placed on one year of unsupervised probation. 58 days of the jail sentence was suspended by the court and Green may take the OWI weekend program in lieu of the two-day jail sentence.
State of Iowa v. Lane Allen Lenth, 55, of Wadena. Defendant pleaded guilty to first offense operating under the influence and was fined $1,250, placed on one year of probation, had his license suspended for 180 days and sentenced to 60 days in jail. 58 days of the jail sentence was suspended by the court.
State of Iowa v. Gustavo Angel Soto Arevalo, 22, of Hawkeye. Defendant pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $625 and sentenced to two days in jail. Credit was given for time served.
TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING: Rogenea Ann Torres of Oelwein; Rodney Warren Hiles Jr. of Lemont, Penn.; Paul Alan Seitz of Northfield, Minn.; Don Franklin of Platteville, Wis.; Jill Marie Sparrgrove of Strawberry Point; Charlene Marie Maxwell of Oelwein; Leander P. Gingerich of Cedar Falls; Tappi Marie Hughes of Cedar Rapids; Madison Nicole Horkheimer of Hazleton; Thomas Lewis Fiegen of Clarence; Kimberly Marie Gamm of Aurora; Michael Scott Kime of Waucoma; Travis John Tucker of Durango; Teresa Lynn Sauerbry of Strawberry Point; Ian R. Day of La Crosse, Wis.; Mark Allen Klingner of Lamont; Robert Anthony Moser of Hazleton; Brandon Richard Smith of Cedar Falls; Drew Russell Moeller of Tipton; Alexandra Jayne Massman of Ossian; Kari Lea Steinlage of Ossian
OTHER: Brandon David Latham of Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nancy Marie Lindsey of Oelwein, fraudulent use of registration; Mimi Lynn Nissen of Oelwein, no valid driver’s license; Jill Marie Sparrgrove of Strawberry Point, no valid driver’s license; Cole Michael Horkheimer of Maynard, no valid driver’s license; Chad Oran Yost of Hawkeye, dark window or windshield; Joelene Dawn Weidemann of Fayette, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Randy C. Thein of Arlington, operating non-registered vehicle; Mary Ann Gathman of Oelwein, improper use of lanes; Robert William Berry of Arlington, fail to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; Allyssa Michele Garrison of Waterloo, obedience to traffic control device