Saturday, Nov. 17
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a no contact order violation taking place in the city of Hawkeye. Deputies arrived and Ashley Kirby, 30, of Cedar Falls, attempted to flee the scene. After noticing law enforcement returned to the residence where she locked herself inside. Kirby was arrested and charged with aid and abet to violation of no contact order and interference with official acts. While Deputies where on scene Colter Kirby, 32, of Hawkeye, arrived and it was found that a valid no contact order was in place between the two. Colter was arrested for violation of no contact order and 2 valid Fayette County arrest warrants. Both Kirbys where transported to the Fayette County Correctional Facility where they await their initial appearance.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Christian Wesley Krambeer, 18, of West Union, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury. Krambeer was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on $4,000 bond.