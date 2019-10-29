Sunday, Oct. 27
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a rural West Union residence for a domestic disturbance. Nicholas Olliney, 33, had fled the area, but was stopped a short time later driving on Highway 18 near V Avenue. Olliney was arrested for domestic abuse assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and possessing contraband in a detention facility. Olliney was held in the Fayette County Jail for an initial court appearance.
Saturday, Oct. 26
At 11:20 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 28172 Beechnut Road near Clermont for a firearms violation. During the search, it was discovered Matthew Richard Swenson, 36, of Clermont, and Christine Woodward, 34, of Vinton, who were together at the residence, had a valid order of protection between the two. Both individuals were arrested for violating an order of protection. They were transported to the Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending.
Friday, Oct. 25
At 7:36 p.m. Fayette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 3 about a mile west of the round-about intersection with Highway 187. Sirina Makepeace, 25, of Independence, was found to be intoxicated with her two minor children also in the vehicle. Makepeace was placed in custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was found to be concealing a schedule 1 drug on her person. Makepeace was charged with operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, introducing intoxicants or drugs into a correctional facility, and speeding. Makepeace was held at the Fayette County Jail for her initial court appearance.