Saturday, Oct. 12
At 2 p.m., Kashayla Monique Mone Boxley, 22 of Dubuque, was arrested for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Boxley was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance.
Thursday, Oct. 3
An incident occurred at the Fayette County jail where a detention officer was injured and treated for minor injuries. An investigation determined Gregory A. Peck was charged with interference with a corrections official, a Class D felony. If convicted Peck could face up to five years in prison.