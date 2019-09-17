Friday, Sept. 13
At 2 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of trespassing on a property in rural Hawkeye. Once deputies arrived two male subjects identified as Ronald Quail, 52, of Sumner and Kody Copp, 27, of Hawkeye, were located on the property harvesting lumber. Neither Quail nor Copp had permission from the land owner to do so. They were arrested for trespassing and theft 2nd degree and transported to the Fayette County Correctional Facility where they will await their initial appearance.
Saturday, Sept. 14
At 4:05 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident on Cedar Road just south of Highway 56; approximately two miles north of Wadena. Tyler James Stortz, 30, of Postville, was driving a tan 2016 Ford F350 super duty truck northbound when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Ford sustained approximately $5,000 in damage, and no injuries were reported.
Sunday, Sept. 15
At 7:30 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Joseph Dettbarn, 38, of Arlington, for violation of a no-contact order. Michelle Dettbarn, 34, of Arlington, was also arrested for aiding and abetting to the violation of a no-contact order. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they are awaiting initial appearance.
At 2:21 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS for a traffic violation. The driver, Chloe Sue Hughes, 23, of Postville, was taken into custody for driving while barred and for violation of the conditions of a restricted driver’s license. Hughes was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance from a judge.