Wednesday, Aug. 28
At 7:40 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Main Street in Elgin. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and conducted multiple interviews. After an investigation, Ethan Grant Guyer, Jr., 53, of Elgin and Whitney Ann Guyer, 30, of Elgin, were arrested and charged with harassment 2nd degree, a serious misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and trespassing, all simple misdemeanors. Ethan Guyer and Whitney Guyer were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they are currently awaiting initial appearance.