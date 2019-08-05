Friday, Aug. 2
At 7 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 17000 block of O Avenue. Paul Joseph Franzen, 20, of Elgin, was arrested for possession of marijuana — first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Franzen was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County jail, where he awaited an initial appearance.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Jason Levi Hallock was arrested on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant for violation of pre-trial release. Upon taking Hallock into custody authorities found drug paraphernalia. Hallock was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on $1500 cash bond.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wilbur and South Burell Street. Mitchell Joe Vanhauen, 19, of Aplington, was arrested for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Vanhuen was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited an initial appearance.