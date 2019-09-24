Thursday, Sept. 19
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to Guppy’s on the Go in Elgin in reference to a theft of money from the business. Upon investigation, it was learned that an employee and an accomplice were stealing money out of the cash register on several occasions. Michael Hall II, 28, from West Union and Megan Mangrich, 28, of West Union, were both arrested and charged with theft in the 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail where they were held for an initial appearance in court.
Friday, Sept. 20
At 11 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle rollover in the 22,000 block of Lynx Road; approximately one mile west of West Union. Sabrina Annastacia Tenge, 40, of West Union, was driving a red 2007 Chevrolet Uplander westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the west side ditch, and rolled. Tenge received minor injuries and was released from the scene. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department and TriState Ambulance. Tenge was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
Sunday, Sept. 22
At 12:21 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 30,000 block of Neon Road; approximately 8 miles east of St. Lucas. Destiny Lynn Chambers, 38, of Calmar, was operating a 2005 Nissan Altima. The deputy discovered an active Winneshiek County warrant was in place on Chambers for domestic abuse assault causing injury. Chambers was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she posted bond and was released on a promise to appear.