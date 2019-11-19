Monday, Nov. 18
The Fayette County Jail found Ashley Janette Kirby, 30, of Cedar Falls, who had been brought in on other criminal charges, to be in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Kirby was charged with possession of controlled substance – marijuana and methamphetamine (serious misdemeanors) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Kirby remains in jail and awaits an initial appearance from a judge.
Saturday, Nov. 16
At 2:16 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a theft from a residence on T Avenue. After an investigation, Jeffery A. Martin, 32, of Sumner was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with theft in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, driving under suspension and no insurance. This incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.
Friday, Nov. 15
At 5 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call from a resident stating there was person who had entered a residence in the 28000 block of Beechnut Road in Clermont without permission. After an investigation Christine Woodward, 34, of Vinton, was arrested and charged with burglary 2nd, which is a Class C felony. She was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.