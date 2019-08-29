Monday, Aug. 26
At 11:30 p.m. Fayette County responded to a disturbance that had taken place at 315 South 1st Street in the city of Hawkeye. Deputies investigated and arrested Colter Kirby, 31, of Hawkeye, charging him with burglary 1st degree, assault causing bodily injury, violation of a no contact order and possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Ashley Kirby 30 of Cedar Falls was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting to the violation of a no contact order and possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Both are being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.