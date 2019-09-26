Wednesday, Sept. 25
At 7:49 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tara Ann Bohr, 37, at the West Union Residential Facility. Bohr was found to be in possession of prescription medication for which she did not have a valid prescription. Bohr was transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility (Class “D” felony). She was held at the jail pending an appearance with a magistrate.
At approximately 12:13 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle accident on Major Road near Orange Road; approximately four miles west of Eldorado. James Douglas Hill, 21, of West Union, was traveling westbound in a silver Pontiac Bonneville when he struck a large tree in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Pontiac received approximately $1,500 in damage.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
At approximately 8:23 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Y Avenue (V62) north of 100th Street. Trevor A. Bock, 19, of Sumner, was traveling north when a deer entered into the roadway and the driver was unable to get stopped. He struck the deer causing approximately $2,600 damage to the front end of his 2005 Ford Focus. No one was injured in the accident.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to Guppy’s Gas Station in Elgin, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday where a domestic assault and vehicle theft was reported. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted multiple interviews at the scene, and after an investigation, Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 34 of New Hampton, was arrested for robbery 2nd degree, a Class C felony, domestic assault causing injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, two counts of possession of controlled substances, serious misdemeanors, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and interference with official acts, all simple misdemeanors. Whiteside was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County jail, to await an initial court appearance.