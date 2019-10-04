Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Gregory Berg, 27, of Lansing, on a valid Fayette County warrant of violation of parole (original charge: sexual abuse in the 3rd degree). Berg received an initial magistrate appearance and is being held on a $7500 cash or surety bond.
Thursday, Oct. 3
At 1:15 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Hawkeye. Deputies arrived and learned an assault had occurred. Upon further investigation, Emily Lou Knudtson, 30, of Hawkeye, was arrested for domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor), criminal mischief 4th degree (serious misdemeanor), and obstruction of emergency communication (simple misdemeanor). Knudtson was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she awaits an initial appearance before a judge.