Saturday, July 20
At 7:46 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Union Street and Mill Street in Clermont. After an investigation Richard A. Hanson, 49, of Elgin, was charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense (aggravated misdemeanor), operating non-registered vehicle (simple misdemeanor), and failure to obey stop sign and yield right-of-way (simple misdemeanor). Hanson was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held pending an initial appearance with the magistrate.
Friday, July 19
At 11:45 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon investigation Gustavo Soto, 22, of Hawkeye was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. He was held at the Fayette County Jail for an initial appearance.
At 5:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took Robert Arlin White II, 36, into custody on a valid Fayette County warrant for parole violation. White was held in the Fayette County Jail on a no bond hold. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sumner Police Department.
At 3:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan W. Eickhoff, 31, of Oelwein, on a valid Black Hawk County warrant for theft in the fourth degree. Eickhoff was transported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and held pending transfer to Black Hawk County.