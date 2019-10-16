A local radio disk jockey and reporter is free on bond after being arrested on drug and OWI charges following an incident Oct. 3 at a Waverly convenience store.
Jason Jon Heerts, 44, of New Hartford, whose Facebook profile showed he is a manager at KWAY Country AM 1470 and FM 96.3, was arrested for third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony, first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaints filed by Waverly police and the Iowa State Patrol, Heerts allegedly was witnessed carrying around a glass pipe, alternately described as a “crack pipe,” while at Kwik Star South. An officer arrived to see Heerts allegedly smoking a substance out of the pipe, then observing him driving to KWAY.
Three officers and a trooper met with Heerts at the radio station to ask him about the incident. While interviewed, Heerts was reportedly told several times to keep his hands out of his pockets, but he did not comply.
Heerts had denied the witness’ account while grasping to something in his pocket. After police put him in handcuffs, a search found that there was a white, powdery substance and the glass pipe with black residue in Heerts’ right-front pocket. He was later taken to the Bremer County Jail.
At the jail, the trooper conducted a DRE (drug resistance expert) evaluation, which Heerts failed all tests.
Heerts later posted $6,600 in surety bonds through Lederman Bail Bond, and a court date will be mailed to him at a later time.
If convicted of the most serious charge, Heerts could face up to five years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines. If convicted of the OWI charge, he could face up to a year in jail, a $1,250 fine and a six-month license revocation.