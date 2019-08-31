Thursday, Aug. 29
At 4:05 p.m., Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 500 block of First Avenue NE for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
At 8:15 p.m., Oelwein Police Officers were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NW. Officers arrested Jimmy Milton Campbell, 49, of Oelwein, on a charge of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
At 10:05 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the area of the 10 block of First Avenue SE for a reported altercation. Officers arrested Isiah Dean Heidt, 21, of Oelwein, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.
Monday, Aug. 26
At 12:23 p.m., Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop at the intersection of the 800 block of Second Avenue SE. Officers cited Andrew Porchia Thomas, 48, of Hazleton, for driving while license suspended.