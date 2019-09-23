Oelwein Police arrested a Hazleton man after he attempted to rob and set a local convenience store on fire Sunday morning. Dion Lee Moore II, 36, was charged with second degree robbery, Class C felony, first degree arson, Class B felony, and interference with official acts by resisting arrest, simple misdemeanor.
Police were called to a robbery in progress at the Cenex convenience store, 701 S. Frederick Ave. Officers arrived to find the suspect, Moore, still inside the building, where he had also started a fire. Moore resisted officers as they attempted to take him into custody but he was subsequently secured and transported to jail.
Police Chief Jeremy Logan said the Oelwein Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, which left minor damage to the contents of the store.
Moore remains in custody.
Police were assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Oelwein Fire Department.