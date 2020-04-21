POSTVILLE – A Postville man is in jail on several charges following an incident Sunday in rural Postville.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a burglary shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday at a residence outside of Postville. Deputies who were conducting the investigation discovered James Ryan Block 35, of Postville had been involved in a domestic assault and then walked to an occupied residence, where he gained entry with a weapon.
Block was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with first degree burglary, Class B felony, domestic abuse assault third offense, Class D felony, child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor, obstruction of an emergency device, interference with official acts, and public intoxication, all simple misdemeanors.
Block is awaiting an initial court appearance. If convicted, he could face up to 34 years in prison.