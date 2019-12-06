ARLINGTON — A Lamont man, Joshua Raymond Brown, 29, has been charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, Class D felonies, following a month-long investigation.
Investigators from the sheriff’s offices of Fayette and Buchanan counties were notified of a potential sexual encounter by a contracted school employee and a 16-year-old female student in the Starmont School District at Arlington. The investigators found that a sexual relationship had taken place over the past two months.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which filed the charges, Brown has been employed as a contracted IT personnel by Starmont for more than seven years.
Brown turned himself in at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday on a warrant, with a bond of $10,000 cash or surety He later posted bond and will appear in court at a later date.