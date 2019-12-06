Threat on social media delays start of school day at Starmont

ARLINGTON — The start of the school day was delayed for two hours Thursday at Starmont, while area law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher reported his office was notified at 7 a.m. Dec. 5, of a social media post referring to a potential threat at Starmont Middle School over the noon hour Thursday. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to the school.
Sheriff Fisher said his investigators were able to quickly pinpoint a location and subject of the post as a 13-year-old student from Strawberry Point. A search of the teen’s residence was conducted, where a firearm and electronic devices were seized.
Law enforcement determined the potential threat was no longer immediate and school was authorized to resume for the day. Law enforcement presence remained on the school grounds throughout the day as a precautionary measure.
Sheriff Fisher said that several students received the potential threat message over social media. He reminds everyone, “If you see something, say something.”
The incident remains under investigation by Fayette and Clayton County Sheriff’s offices.