ELKADER — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a West Union woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Gunder Road Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office reports Summer Luster, 32, was stopped for a traffic violation and during the course of the stop, the Prairie du Chien Police Department’s K-9 Unit responded to assist. The K-9 detected the
presence of a controlled substance, at which time the vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s department where deputies obtained a search warrant.
The subsequent search yielded 29 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and nearly $4,000 in suspected drug-related currency.
Luster was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony. She is being held in Clayton County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.
If convicted, Luster faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.