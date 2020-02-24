NASHUA – Two professors from Iowa regent universities will highlight spring planting tips and the latest research on glyphosate and cancer at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association (NEIAEA) on Wednesday, March 11, at the Borlaug Learning Center, ISU Northeast Research Farm, in Nashua.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with a call to order for the board meeting.
From 10 a.m. to noon will be successive key presentations from two Iowa college professors.
Matt Darr, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, Iowa State University, will discuss “Tillage and Planting Tips for a Successful Spring.”
The next hour, Charles Lynch, professor of epidemiology and medical director, University of Iowa, will share information on “Glyphosate (Roundup) and Cancer.”
After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, farm superintendent, will review 2019 research trial results conducted at the Research Farm.
Provided free at the meeting is the 2019 Research Farm Report. A “Dutch treat” lunch will be served by the Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Following Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for three free CCA credits (2 CM, 1 PM).
The free public meeting and program will be held at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm, 3327 290th St., rural Nashua.
For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.