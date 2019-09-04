National Weather Service (NWS) says this week is cooler than normal, and next week will be warmer than normal.
So, in northeast Iowa we can expect about 203 GDD (growing degree days) over the next 2 weeks which is about 10 GDD above normal. Nothing ground breaking, but at least it’s on the warmer side.
And, again, regardless of what you read in the popular press, NWS still says it is absolutely impossible at this time to provide any predictions on frost. The 30-day forecasts show nothing colder than 41F nightly low throughout September, but not that you can really trust a 30-day forecast.
Rainfall
Regarding rainfall, some northern tier counties fell short 2-3 inches out of a normal 4.3 inches for the month. Having a full subsoil moisture profile in early summer helped avoid most drought stress problems, but light soils have been showing signs.
The NWS rainfall outlook for fall continues to be quite limited.
Alfalfa Fall Harvest
This time of season there are always questions on when that last cut could be made and still allow enough time to build root carbohydrate before the killing frost. The answers to these questions are usually something like, “it’s fine to harvest through the first week of September,” and, “We recommend harvesting at least 6 weeks before the killing frost.”
On average, the alfalfa killing frost (25oF) in northeast Iowa occurs in the third week of October. So there is minimal risk harvesting alfalfa through about Sept. 10 in northeast Iowa. FYI killing frost for the last few years: Oct. 31, 2014; Oct. 17, 2015; close on Oct. 13, 2016 and definite on Nov. 12, 2016; Oct. 28, 2017, Oct. 21, 2018.
While those “good old answers” still work, the more correct answer actually deals with growing degree days (GDD), not the calendar. Researchers now define a risk assessment of fall harvest based on alfalfa GDD.
The research basically says as long as the plants accumulate at least 500 GDD from harvest to killing frost, plants should have stored enough root carbohydrate to survive the winter. Data from Lancaster and Beloit, Wisconsin (southern Wisconsin) would apply quite nicely to northeast Iowa. The Lancaster and Beloit data suggest alfalfa harvested through the first week of September is very low risk of winter injury, having plenty of time to replenish root carbohydrates going into the winter.
A Sept. 15 harvest could start providing some risk, and a Sept. 21 harvest even more so. These risks do not mean that you will lose the entire stand, but rather would likely lose a percentage of plants and reduction in first crop yield next season because of winter injury and slowed plant recovery in spring.
What if you chose to harvest after the killing frost? The GDD research says as long as the plants do not accumulate more than 200 GDD from after harvest to before the killing frost, the plants should still overwinter just fine. This means that you do not have to wait for the actual killing frost to occur as long as you are close enough to it when you harvest. i.e. Oct. 15 is a good cut-off date where if the killing frost has not occurred yet, it likely will soon. And, the weather in late October is usually cold enough that 200 GDD will not accumulate in the time remaining in the fall.
A critical issue with harvesting after a killing frost is that little to no regrowth will occur following the harvest, so you want to cut high, leaving a good stubble height (~6 inches) to help trap snow and insulate the plants.