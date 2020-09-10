These are the individual results of all participants at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic cross country meet held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Wartburg College. Results provided by Shannon Event Timings.
COMBINED RESULTS FOR FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE GIRLS
1. Rebecca Anderson (10th) Decorah — 19:14.7
2. Alyssa Klein (9th) Western Dubuque — 19:47.8
3. Lydia Maas (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:13.7
4. Sydney Bochmann (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 20:51.0
5. Clare Wright (9th) Jesup — 21:01.1
6. Laci Even (10th) Denver — 21:10.4
7. Ava Vandaele (9th) Wapsie Valley — 21:40.9
8. Olivia Ollendick (10th) Crestwood — 21:42.6
9. Marleigh Louvar (10th) Independence — 21:49.6
10. Aubrey Decker (9th) Denver — 21:50.7
11. Ashley Schipper (9th) A-P — 21:58.5
12. Ali Russler (10th) New Hampton — 22:03.1
13. Libby Gearhart (9th) Oelwein — 22:05.7
14. Emma Peck (10th) WC — 22:13.4
15. Emma Wilkerson (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:15.7
16. Savannah Schneider (9th) Hudson — 22:19.9
17. Audra Mulholland (9th) Mason City — 22:21.4
18. Sofia Brown (9th) Hudson — 22:25.7
19. Maria Rael (9th) Oelwein — 22:27.3
20. Madison Tollefson (10th) Decorah — 22:28.3
21. Mairi Sessions (10th) Decorah — 22:33.1
22. Annalise Skrade (10th) Decorah — 22:33.1
23. Olivia Schissel (10th) Mason City — 22:41.8
24. Brenna Bodensteiner (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:51.6
25. Kyla Foy (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:55.4
26. Isabella Graber (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:58.0
27. Kylie Nauman (10th) Western Dubuque — 23:04.0
28. Brynn Storhoff (9th) Decorah — 23:13.3
29. Kathryn Kelly (9th) Decorah — 23:25.9
30. Laine Hadsall (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:37.0
31. Paige Hansmeier (10th) Waukon — 23:37.7
32. Ramey Dahlquist (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:38.3
33. Mckenna Albert (9th) Jesup — 23:39.2
34. Carson Koerperick (9th) Western Dubuque — 23:40.2
35. Olivia Thul (10th) Western Dubuque — 23:46.1
36. Danielle Losen (9th) Decorah — 23:47.3
37. Cece Jerome (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:51.1
38. Claudia Sewell (9th) Mason City — 23:54.4
39. Noelle Bardgett (9th) WDel — 23:58.4
40. Alexa Berryman (9th) Oelwein — 23:59.1
41. Tara Koshatka (10th) Crestwood — 24:08.6
42. Lia Hovenga (10th) A-P — 24:10.6
43. Faith Rich (10th) WDel — 24:12.9
44. Grace Brynsaas (9th) Decorah — 24:12.9
45. Kaitlyn Krambeer (9th) Waukon — 24:19.6
46. Mia Kurth (9th) Waukon — 24:21.6
47. Cameron Johnson (9th) Waukon — 24:28.2
48. Faith Litterer (10th) WDel — 24:29.9
49. Cailyn Hardy (10th) Clarksville — 24:31.2
50. Ella Luebbers (10th) A-P — 24:32.3
51. Mollie Bolker (9th) Clarksville — 24:32.5
52. Ava Dunkin (9th) Denver — 24:40.4
53. Catherine Pethoud (10th) New Hampton — 24:42.8
54. Greta Regenwether (10th) Hudson — 24:50.1
55. Rachel Rulapaugh (9th) Oelwein — 24:50.6
56. Campbelle Kolbet (10th) New Hampton — 24:53.1
57. Cloey Horns (9th) Crestwood — 24:54.1
58. Ellie Eick (9th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:54.2
59. Adison Williamson (10th) A-P — 24:56.0
60. Lindee Rohne (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 25:03.5
61. Claire Schutte (9th) Decorah — 25:05.2
62. Elise Church (9th) Crestwood — 25:11.3
63. Naomi Simon (9th) Decorah — 25:16.7
64. Heidi Mahr (9th) Crestwood — 25:16.8
65. Cameron Moellers (10th) Crestwood — 25:18.3
66. Kendra Whelan (10th) Mason City — 25:24.8
67. Brooke Lewin (10th) WDel — 25:26.6
68. Sylvia Sandhorst (10th) Decorah — 25:28.2
69. Haley Rosburg (10th) Crestwood — 25:30.5
70. Rachel Borchardt (10th) Clarksville — 25:32.2
71. Hannah Schnitzler (10th) Decorah — 25:32.6
72. Bella Ressler (10th) Independence — 25:32.7
73. Ramsey Zilka (10th) Decorah — 25:51.7
74. Jenna Krueger (10th) A-P — 26:02.0
75. Ariel Lee (9th) Mason City — 26:04.2
76. Jaide Bittinger (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:06.3
77. Izzy Schmitz (9th) WDel — 26:09.6
78. Megan Roe (10th) Decorah — 26:18.9
79. Kira Cortelyou (10th) Denver — 26:19.8
80. Bryar Duwe (10th) Decorah — 26:30.7
81. Taylor Rogers (9th) Hudson — 26:38.4
82. Maggie Millenkamp (9th) WDel — 26:41.2
83. Lanae Leclere (9th) WDel — 26:42.7
84. Addie Isaacson (9th) Crestwood — 26:47.4
85. Ashley Bjork (10th) Decorah — 26:49.1
86. Payton Ruppert (9th) Crestwood — 26:54.0
87. Jenna Myers (10th) Clarksville — 26:55.1
88. Ceanna Capper (9th) Clarksville — 26:59.0
89. Camille Thorson (9th) Jesup — 27:02.5
90. Paige Westbrook (10th) Denver — 27:10.2
91. Olivia Patrick (9th) Grundy Center — 27:10.2 7:55.5
92. Natalie O’connor (11th) Jesup — 27:11.8
93. Lydia Wehrspann (9th) Jesup — 27:13.2
94. Kendall Cortelyou (9th) Denver — 27:13.6
95. Carly Appel (10th) WC — 27:21.2
96. Olivia Marti (9th) Waukon — 27:25.8
97. Analeah Swegle (10th) Mason City — 27:28.9
98. Emmy Deutmeyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 27:32.7
99. Kaitlyn Schug (9th) Jesup — 27:38.5
100. Sophia Gentz (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 27:38.8
101. Grace Neal (10th) Decorah — 27:47.4
102. Dakota East (9th) Wapsie Valley — 27:48.0
103. Sophia Christman (10th) Decorah — 27:55.1
104. Breckan Stewart (9th) Waukon — 27:57.8
105. Alli Seegers (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 28:11.2
106. Ryan Reams (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 28:14.3
107. Carley Mausser (10th) Western Dubuque — 28:17.1
108. Bree Rogne (10th) Crestwood — 28:20.2
109. Bailey Cox (10th) New Hampton — 28:32.3
110. Hannah Jans (10th) Oelwein — 28:34.1
111. Claire Mcgrane (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:37.0
112. Ashlynn Boldt (9th) Tripoli — 28:37.7
113. Jory Mortenson (10th) Oelwein — 28:43.1
114. Abbie Lindeman (10th) Grundy Center — 29:04.3 9:49.6
115. Hanna Bovy (9th) Jesup — 29:05.9
116. Natalie Trumbauer (9th) Jesup — 29:07.2
117. Abigail O’rear (9th) WDel — 29:24.5
118. Maggie Scherbring (10th) Western Dubuque — 29:34.1
119. Keara Emerson (10th) WDel — 29:35.0
120. Lily Schwickerath (9th) Wapsie Valley — 29:39.1
121. Sylvie Mersch (10th) WDel — 29:42.5
122. Cassie Sobolik (10th) Crestwood — 29:44.1
123. Mckenzie Boring (10th) A-P — 29:53.1
124. Gemma Beam (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:10.0
125. Camryn Buseman (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:20.4
126. Jenna Keller (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:20.9
127. Kortni O’connell (10th) Decorah — 30:34.2
128. Lydia Monreal (9th) Decorah — 30:36.8
129. Kylie Lewis (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:40.5
130. Emma O’neill (9th) Nashua-Plainfield — 30:40.7
131. Jaylynn Wyckoff (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:42.4
132. Averie Freeman (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:58.4
133. Megan Arjes (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 31:22.3
134. Ella Grouws (10th) Decorah — 31:32.3
135. Sydney Rahe (9th) Oelwein — 31:51.4
136. Avery Regan (9th) Waukon — 31:52.1
137. Natalie Byrnes (9th) Waukon — 31:52.2
138. Kailey Hjelmeland (10th) Janesville — 31:54.6
139. Yani Hansen (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 32:16.0
140. Sheyenne Bergmann (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 32:56.7
141. Erica Hershey (10th) Oelwein — 33:04.9
142. Brielle Parkes (9th) Janesville — 33:18.4
143. Anne Henrichs (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 33:52.4
144. Lillie Abitz (10th) Western Dubuque — 35:27.1
145. Malea Gonnerman (9th) Denver — 35:45.1
146. Liza Riordan (9th) Wapsie Valley — 36:28.3
147. Brooklyn Benson (9th) Mason City — 36:54.3
148. Emerson Flemming (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 37:12.9
149. Hailey Bohr (10th) Decorah — 38:46.4
COMBINED RESULTS FOR JUNIOR-SENIOR GIRLS
1. Emma Hoins (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 19:29.7
2. Addison Grady (11th) Hudson — 19:54.8
3. Amanda Treptow (11th) Jesup — 20:07.2
4. Lauren Klein (12th) Western Dubuque — 20:16.4
5. Chloe Ristau (11th) Denver — 20:37.0
6. Lilly Boge (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:58.5
7. Chloe Matthews (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 21:16.5
8. Audrey Biermann (11th) Western Dubuque — 21:24.1
9. Kyleigh Foster (11th) Crestwood — 21:28.3
10. Jessica Regenwether (12th) Hudson — 21:31.2
11. Maddie Hansen (11th) Hudson — 21:39.7
12. Marcella Sierra (12th) Mason City — 21:41.6
13. Kora Katcher (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:47.8
14. Bailey Shafer (12th) Waukon — 21:49.8
15. Leah Digmann (11th) Western Dubuque — 21:55.6
16. Taylor Stahl (11th) Grundy Center — 21:56.3 2:26.6
17. Leila Johnson (12th) Decorah — 21:56.4
18. Sydnie Martin (11th) Wapsie Valley — 22:01.8
19. Annika Headington (12th) Waukon — 22:12.8
20. Amelia Klostermann (12th) Western Dubuque — 22:21.4
21. Natalie Trumbauer (9th) Jesup — 22:23.2
22. Samantha See (12th) Decorah — 22:24.8
23. Emily Herbst (12th) Denver — 22:36.3
24. Brycelyn Hanson (12th) Mason City — 22:37.2
25. Madelyn Helgerson (11th) Waukon — 22:39.1
26. Madelyn Waters (12th) Waukon — 22:40.5
27. Abby Halverson (11th) Decorah — 22:41.0
28. Taryn Sanderman (12th) Decorah — 22:41.0
29. Leah Cherry (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:44.0
30. Maci Freund (12th) A-P — 22:44.5
31. Paige Feldmann (12th) Janesville — 22:57.8
32. Aubrey Eick (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 22:59.0
33. Gwen Sewell (12th) Mason City — 23:01.9
34. Sydney Thoma (11th) Jesup — 23:05.9
35. Ali Christensen (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:09.8
36. Mya Numedahl (12th) Decorah — 23:14.7
37. Alyssa Larson (11th) Independence — 23:15.7
38. Abby Bolson (12th) Decorah — 23:17.9
39. Kendel Slavin (11th) Crestwood — 23:19.3
40. Kryia Atwell (11th) Decorah — 23:31.8
41. Morgan Brauer (12th) Decorah — 23:34.9
42. Jacie Crutcher (11th) WC — 23:36.5
43. Brigid Mcmahon (12th) WDel — 23:39.1
44. Marlee Devore (11th) Jesup — 23:41.1
45. Maddie Tomson (11th) Jesup — 23:46.1
46. Kaelyn Butz (12th) WC — 23:51.8
47. Jennah Carpenter (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:15.5
48. Sophia Schneider (11th) Hudson — 24:19.5
49. Anna Ten Hoeve (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 24:26.6
50. Macey Schmit (12th) Wapsie Valley — 24:32.2
51. Mackenzie Christopher (11th) Hudson — 24:40.1
52. Clara Rooney (12th) Decorah — 24:41.0
53. Lucy Loecke (11th) WDel — 24:45.3
54. Rachel Bower (12th) Decorah — 24:47.4
55. Maggie Kane (12th) Decorah — 24:48.2
56. Grace Millenkamp (11th) WDel — 24:49.2
57. Payton Taylor (12th) Decorah — 24:54.3
58. Skylar Garrett (12th) Waukon — 24:54.7
59. Cady Peterson (12th) Decorah — 24:54.9
60. Alexis Vanderwerf (11th) Jesup — 24:55.8
61. Mara Moore (12th) Jesup — 24:55.8
62. Olivia Mettille (12th) Decorah — 25:02.1
63. Grace Thompson (12th) Decorah — 25:06.7
64. Haley Nie (11th) Jesup — 25:11.9
65. Grace Burrett (12th) New Hampton — 25:14.5
66. Emma Heying (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 25:16.8
67. Bella Dole (11th) Grundy Center — 25:16.8
68. Kara Levi (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 25:24.8
69. Olivia Byrnes (12th) Waukon — 25:28.9
70. Malayna Kiel (11th) Oelwein — 25:30.7
71. Sophie Grouws (12th) Decorah — 25:31.1
72. Leah Taylor (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:32.0
73. Natalie Meyers (11th) Western Dubuque — 25:33.3
74. Jillian Prouty (11th) Oelwein — 25:40.4
75. Laney Demmer (12th) WDel — 25:43.3
76. Mary Bodensteiner (11th) Wapsie Valley — 25:43.9
77. Elizabeth Graber (12th) Western Dubuque — 25:46.3
78. Faith Maue (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:47.6
79. Jacy Kriener (11th) Crestwood — 25:54.9
80. Izzy Jorgensen (11th) Hudson — 25:55.6
81. Madisyn Heller (12th) Mason City — 25:56.1
82. Ryley Goebel (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:57.2
83. Allison Oswald (11th) WC — 25:57.7
84. Kaia Neal (12th) Decorah — 25:57.8
85. Sierra Kruger (12th) Decorah — 25:58.8
86. Natalie Marr (11th) New Hampton — 25:59.8
87. Morgan Collier (12th) WDel — 26:00.3
88. Paiton Wallis (11th) Grundy Center — 26:09.4 6:39.7
89. Karsyn Welcher (12th) WDel — 26:11.4
90. Sydney Buseman (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 26:12.2
91. Alexis Larson (11th) Jesup — 26:20.1
92. Julie Eikenberry (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:25.1
93. Jenna Short (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:25.4
94. Carly Steiert (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:26.3
95. Karissa Cotant (12th) Crestwood — 26:26.7
96. Emalee Price (12th) A-P — 26:31.4
97. Jadyn Werner (12th) WDel — 26:32.8
98. Josie Faga (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:35.4
99. Hannah Teslow (11th) Waukon — 26:42.0
100. Seterah Dillon (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:43.1
101. Sam Yexley (12th) Jesup — 26:45.9
102. Hannah Even (12th) Denver — 26:46.8
103. Dylan Rahlf (11th) Crestwood — 26:49.9
104. Laura Smith (11th) Independence — 26:50.0
105. Brianna Knight (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:52.2
106. Izabele Jaime (12th) Mason City — 26:52.9
107. Ashlyn Martin (11th) Independence — 26:59.1
108. Anya Lovstuen (11th) Decorah — 26:59.9
109. Makayla Gasper (11th) WDel — 27:00.9
110. Abby Moen (12th) Decorah — 27:03.1
111. Lexie Engen (11th) Decorah — 27:06.4
112. Hannah Johnson (11th) A-P — 27:08.6
113. Tamra Trewin (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 27:19.8
114. Katie Mcgrane (12th) WDel — 27:27.9
115. Becca Farmer (12th) WDel — 27:28.3
116. Anna Werner (12th) WDel — 27:28.6
117. Meridian Snitker (11th) Waukon — 27:30.5
118. Hailie Hanson (11th) Waukon — 27:31.6
119. Addilyn Zimmerle (11th) Mason City — 27:36.2
120. Hailey Bresnahan (12th) Waukon — 27:38.1
121. Libby Ross (12th) Grundy Center — 27:50.4 8:20.7
122. Ruby Sullivan (11th) Decorah — 27:51.8
123. Samantha Burds (11th) Western Dubuque — 27:57.6
124. Alivia Scarbrough (11th) A-P — 27:58.0
125. Emma Hansel (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 27:58.5
126. Alexis Mctaggart (11th) WDel — 28:06.1
127. Maci Wessels (11th) Western Dubuque — 28:16.4
128. Annika Lensch (12th) Decorah — 28:17.6
129. Isabella Monarch (11th) Mason City — 28:22.3
130. Jayden Ruroden (12th) Crestwood — 28:23.6
131. Gabi Witte (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 28:28.6
132. Jassica Saak (11th) Grundy Center — 28:42.2 9:12.5
133. Cora Syverson (12th) Decorah — 28:55.2
134. Jenna Lundtvedt (12th) Decorah — 29:00.3
135. Lexie Stammeyer (11th) Decorah — 29:06.9
136. Hanah Heiderscheit (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 29:08.0
137. Tara Backhaus (11th) Mason City — 29:18.0
138. Missy Aswegen (12th) A-P — 29:29.9
139. Kaya Hines (11th) Decorah — 29:30.0
140. Kaitlin Cuvelier (11th) A-P — 29:35.2
141. Cassi Brouwer (11th) A-P — 29:36.0
142. Addie Reetz (12th) WDel — 29:41.9
143. Kendra Bigler (12th) Decorah — 29:46.0
144. Emma Gorton (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:03.8
145. Haylee Hinders (12th) Grundy Center — 30:09.3
146. Mackenzie Howard (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:22.4
147. Emma Forest (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:28.6
148. Lilly Kossman (12th) Waukon — 30:55.9
149. Isabelle Kingsbury (12th) Decorah — 31:00.0
150. Ashley Ferrie (12th) Crestwood — 31:20.7
151. Haile Davis (11th) Jesup — 31:33.3
152. Allison Morey (11th) Tripoli — 31:49.4
153. Sophia Figura (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 32:22.5
154. Jasmine Kanagy (11th) Grundy Center — 33:30.8
155. Shae Hansen (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 33:59.5
156. Brynna Croy (11th) WC — 35:15.8
157. Karlie Rickert (11th) Grundy Center — 36:01.7
158. Allison Mullen (11th) WDel — 36:44.7
159. Gabby Patrick (11th) Grundy Center — 39:52.0
160. Lexi Kramer (12th) Western Dubuque — 48:08.0
COMBINED RESULTS FOR FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE BOYS
1. Giles Cowell (10th) Tripoli — 18:17.6
2. Ryan Peck (10th) Hudson — 18:17.6
3. Caleb Hoins (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 18:23.4
4. Caden Kueker (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 18:23.6
5. Jack Mulert (10th) Denver — 18:25.3
6. Ray Gearhart (10th) Oelwein — 18:46.1
7. Nathan O’neill (10th) Waukon — 18:49.5
8. Brennen Sager (10th) Grundy Center — 18:52.4 34.8
9. Levi Meyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 18:59.2
10. Kevin Carney (10th) Mason City — 19:02.0
11. Isaiah Hammerand (10th) Western Dubuque — 19:03.4
12. Brady Hansen (9th) Hudson — 19:23.7
13. Wyatt Gulla (9th) Waukon — 19:33.7
14. Kale Dimarco (10th) Mason City — 19:35.7
15. Casey Kirtz (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 19:38.0
16. Pj Anderson (9th) New Hampton — 19:39.9
17. Maxwell Schwandt (10th) Denver — 19:42.4
18. Jeryn Spear (10th) Grundy Center — 19:44.4
19. Jacob Magner (10th) Decorah — 19:50.1
20. Drew Meyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 19:50.7
21. Ben Holton (10th) Hudson — 19:51.2
22. Cam Mcmorris (9th) New Hampton — 20:02.1
23. Treyce Orr (10th) New Hampton — 20:04.8
24. Henry Weis (9th) Decorah — 20:07.3
25. Josh Keenan (10th) Waukon — 20:09.6
26. Jack Shawver (9th) New Hampton — 20:12.0
27. Roman Harbaugh (10th) A-P — 20:16.8
28. Cade Olson (10th) Decorah — 20:18.3
29. Kyle Wilson (10th) Jesup — 20:19.7
30. Ethan Larson (9th) Denver — 20:22.7
31. Dominic Bigalk (9th) Crestwood — 20:27.3
32. Daniel Schwarz (10th) Mason City — 20:31.5
33. Jonah Salow (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:31.8
34. Skyler Duggan (9th) Waukon — 20:31.9
35. Nate Keenan (10th) Waukon — 20:32.0
36. Logan Rathbun (9th) Denver — 20:33.2
37. Nick Mensen (9th) WDel — 20:37.4
38. Grant Pautsch (9th) Denver — 20:46.1
39. Bradley Jones (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:47.8
40. Ayden Gonzalez (9th) Jesup — 20:54.0
41. Kendrick Huck (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 20:55.3
42. Bradley Sage (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:01.2
43. Connor Cahoon (9th) Waukon — 21:02.5
44. Brayden Maury (9th) WDel — 21:03.1
45. Kaden Lynch (9th) Grundy Center — 21:04.7
46. Weiand Kale (10th) Independence — 21:12.8
47. Wyatt Bingham (10th) WC — 21:14.2
48. Hayden Hauser (10th) New Hampton — 21:14.6
49. Brock Taylor (10th) Decorah — 21:20.7
50. Marshal Rust (10th) Hampton-Dumont — 21:21.3
51. Cole Bram (9th) Wapsie Valley — 21:26.7
52. Evan Kartman (9th) WDel — 21:29.1
53. Jacob Sullivan (10th) Oelwein — 21:29.9
54. Dominic Mastin (9th) WDel — 21:34.1
55. Carson Haase (9th) Denver — 21:39.7
56. Kaleb Zuck (9th) Jesup — 21:41.0
57. Drake Loeshen (10th) Mason City — 21:41.2
58. Derek Loeshen (10th) Mason City — 21:42.5
59. Travis Nordheim (9th) Decorah — 21:46.9
60. Lane Rechkemmer (9th) Oelwein — 21:49.1
61. Tanner Marting (10th) Waukon — 21:51.4
62. Garrison Gillihan (9th) WDel — 21:52.3
63. Henry Reints (10th) A-P — 21:52.5
64. Max Wilson (10th) Decorah — 21:53.9
65. Benson Newhouse (10th) Decorah — 21:54.0
66. Charlie Byroade (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:55.4
67. Howie Clark (9th) Clarksville — 21:56.1
68. Carter Straw (10th) Independence — 21:57.5
69. Drew Hansen (10th) Hudson — 21:59.5
70. Brody Behrens (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:02.0
71. Adam Maske (10th) A-P — 22:02.4
72. Mason Rolling (9th) WDel — 22:02.9
73. Aidan Nalean-Carlson (9th) Decorah — 22:03.4
74. Luke Stortz (10th) Crestwood — 22:04.0
75. Cj Beatty (9th) Oelwein — 22:06.9
76. Aydin Ries (10th) New Hampton — 22:09.5
77. Tony Hobson (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:11.4
78. Neal Pinter (9th) Denver — 22:12.9
79. Jacob Steege (10th) Denver — 22:13.9
80. Wilcox Isaac (10th) Independence — 22:20.1
81. Nolan Mensen (10th) WDel — 22:25.5
82. Jagger Mccool (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:28.1
83. Thomas Blair (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:29.3
84. Gabe Rollins (10th) WC — 22:29.9
85. Domanick Henry (10th) Crestwood — 22:33.3
86. Culin Ugrin (9th) Hudson — 22:35.8
87. Alex Steele (9th) Hudson — 22:36.1
88. Zach O’rear (10th) WDel — 22:37.0
89. Christopher Sherman (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:38.5
90. Benjamin Driscoll (9th) Oelwein — 22:40.6
91. Tyler Nolan (9th) Jesup — 22:44.0
92. Isaac Knaack (9th) Decorah — 22:44.2
93. Kaedyn Anderson (9th) Waukon — 22:46.5
94. Gates Blake (9th) Independence — 22:59.3
95. Aiden Rahe (9th) WC — 22:59.4
96. James Vandervelden (9th) Waukon — 23:01.2
97. Brody Hirsch (10th) Mason City — 23:02.4
98. Eric Laures (10th) Clarksville — 23:05.4
99. Caleb Perkins (9th) Waukon — 23:05.5
100. Cyrus Emami-Ahari (10th) Mason City — 23:06.0
101. Lucas Arendt (9th) Decorah — 23:06.2
102. Drew Barber (9th) Hudson — 23:14.2
103. Austin Hagerty (9th) Western Dubuque — 23:27.9
104. Ethan Olsen (10th) Mason City — 23:29.0
105. Levi Winters (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 23:31.1
106. Breven Biermann (9th) Tripoli — 23:32.5
107. Gabe Quint (9th) WDel — 23:36.8
108. Joseph Stammeyer (9th) Decorah — 23:38.4
109. Carter Homan (9th) Independence — 23:44.2
110. Ethan Grawe (9th) WDel — 23:49.9
111. Isaac Larson (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:50.8
112. Brayden Beck (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 24:10.0
113. Nate Rabenhorst (10th) Denver — 24:43.6
114. Monty Bunston (10th) Crestwood — 24:49.1
115. Montana Jump-Gerleman (9th) Decorah — 24:51.8
116. Carson Less (10th) WDel — 24:52.1
117. Drew Berns (11th) Decorah — 25:14.3
118. Sam Brace (9th) Crestwood — 25:16.8
119. Kale Lyons (9th) Denver — 25:23.9
120. Owen Neuhaus (9th) WDel — 25:27.0
121. Keenan Waugh (9th) WDel — 25:27.2
122. Ethan Hooten (10th) Waukon — 25:28.4
123. Daniel Platte (9th) Wapsie Valley — 25:42.1
124. Carter Kowitz (10th) Decorah — 26:01.6
125. Colten Knight (10th) Crestwood — 26:03.6
126. Jarett Clayton (9th) Denver — 26:04.6
127. Adam Hennings (10th) Tripoli — 26:07.4
128. Peter Essa (9th) Decorah — 26:11.4
129. Lucas Hurley (10th) Grundy Center — 26:27.1 8:09.5
130. Porter Pavlovec (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:33.9
131. Ian Carolus (9th) Mason City — 26:36.1
132. Jake Frahm (10th) New Hampton — 26:41.0
133. Keelan Vanheiden (9th) Grundy Center — 26:44.0
134. Griffin Gruman (10th) Independence — 26:55.7
135. Will Perry (10th) Independence — 26:55.7
136. Ethan Lewey (9th) Waukon — 27:13.5
137. Tam Hinden (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 27:15.3
138. Noah Shaver (10th) Hampton-Dumont — 27:16.6
139. Carter Newbrough (9th) New Hampton — 28:05.1
140. Landon Bruess (9th) New Hampton — 28:29.5
141. Tyler Birch (10th) A-P — 28:32.4
142. Maddox Bries (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:35.6
143. Zane Heiderscheit (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:37.2
144. Eli Thorne (9th) A-P — 28:37.4
145. Easton Luzum (10th) Decorah — 29:01.0
146. Jackson Mraz (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 29:09.9
147. Alan Johnson (9th) A-P — 29:11.0
148. Zach Post (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 29:12.9
149. Lane Mcvicker (9th) WC — 29:23.8
150. Alex Smith (9th) Oelwein — 29:38.4
151. Darwin Shollenbarger (9th) Denver — 29:48.0
152. Wesley Latchman (10th) Grundy Center — 29:53.0
153. Ethan Hjelmeland (9th) Janesville — 30:24.3
154. Landon Crawford (9th) WC — 33:02.9
155. Mathew Cox (10th) Grundy Center — 33:11.0
156. Bjorn Roen (9th) Mason City — 33:21.3
157. Caleb Mccambridge (10th) Mason City — 33:22.4
158. Brandon Vaske (9th) Western Dubuque — 33:45.9
COMBINED RESULTS FOR JUNIOR-SENIOR BOYS
1. Eli Larson (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 16:56.9
2. Mason Bach (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 16:57.8
3. Luke Post (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 17:00.4
4. Brady Hogan (12th) Decorah — 17:06.4
5. Nick Kepford (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:19.3
6. Dylan Usher (11th) New Hampton — 17:27.7
7. Cade Messer (12th) Western Dubuque — 17:34.9
8. Andrew Cummer (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:39.5
9. Jacob Willson (12th) WC — 17:50.9
10. Aiden Dolan (12th) Denver — 17:54.8
11. Brennan Sauser (11th) Oelwein — 17:55.5
12. Ethyn Chesnut (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:55.6
13. Blake Smith (12th) WDel — 18:06.7
14. Kenny Day (12th) Grundy Center — 18:08.3 1:11.4
15. Noah Lovelace (12th) Decorah — 18:09.5
16. Josh Terrill (12th) Denver — 18:10.6
17. Justin Nibaur (12th) Crestwood — 18:15.0
18. Alex Larson (12th) Denver — 18:17.4
19. Robinson Martinez (12th) WDel — 18:18.4
20. Matt Perin (12th) WC — 18:18.8
21. Alex Krabbenhoft (12th) Denver — 18:19.0
22. Carter Kirtz (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:19.7
23. Izaak Eichinger (11th) Decorah — 18:24.9
24. Jose Ramirez (11th) WC — 18:27.0
25. Hogan Smith (11th) Decorah — 18:32.3
26. Cole Reiling (11th) WC — 18:32.3
27. Kile Rottinghaus (11th) Jesup — 18:35.2
28. Cael Meyer (12th) WDel — 18:38.3
29. Breyden Christensen (11th) Mason City — 18:38.7
30. Nolan Evans (11th) Jesup — 18:43.1
31. Cole Whitehead (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:45.2
32. Tyger Vaske (12th) WDel — 18:46.8
33. Layne Fober (12th) Denver — 18:49.0
34. Logan Zuck (11th) Jesup — 18:51.3
35. Soren Cleveland (11th) Grundy Center — 18:53.1
36. Robbie Dillon (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:53.3
37. Ryan Lubahn (12th) Waukon — 18:55.8
38. Logan Delaney (11th) Waukon — 18:56.0
39. Caleb Currier (12th) Mason City — 19:00.0
40. Staveley Maury (12th) WDel — 19:00.1
41. Bennett Schutte (11th) Decorah — 19:02.8
42. Matthew Mensen (12th) WDel — 19:04.1
43. Thomas Rolon (12th) Mason City — 19:09.2
44. Lane Kruger (11th) Mason City — 19:09.9
45. Jack Beam (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 19:11.7
46. Ethan Govern (11th) Crestwood — 19:12.9
47. Sawyer Berg (12th) Mason City — 19:13.6
48. Adrian Huang (11th) Decorah — 19:13.9
49. Ethan Mast (11th) Crestwood — 19:17.5
50. Trevor Torkelson (12th) Mason City — 19:18.3
51. August Witt (11th) Decorah — 19:27.6
52. Aidan Jones (12th) Waukon — 19:28.1
53. John O’Neill (12th) Waukon — 19:29.1
54. Casey Alferink (11th) Jesup — 19:37.7
55. Tate Schissel (12th) Decorah — 19:39.3
56. Andrew Salas (12th) WDel — 19:41.5
57. Cole Miller (12th) Denver — 19:49.9
58. Lange Betts (10th) Decorah — 19:50.6
59. Paul Brockett (11th) Grundy Center — 19:55.5 2:58.6
60. Landan Folkedahl (11th) Decorah — 19:59.7
61. Cade Ison (11th) Clarksville — 20:05.8
62. Sam Bingman (11th) Grundy Center — 20:07.4
63. Donny Pruisner (11th) Grundy Center — 20:07.9
64. Codey Berg (12th) WC — 20:08.2
65. Nathaniel Bigalk (12th) Crestwood — 20:08.4
66. Zac Birgen (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 20:09.7
67. Jacob Gottschalk (12th) Western Dubuque — 20:13.7
68. Jacob Wenger (12th) WDel — 20:15.8
69. Nicholas Stocks (12th) WDel — 20:16.5
70. Ryan Eddy (12th) Independence — 20:18.0
71. Jace Spurgeon (12th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:19.0
72. Brady Horsfall (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:20.2
73. James Groux (12th) Decorah — 20:21.7
74. Jack Showalter (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:22.4
75. Andrew Rownd (11th) Oelwein — 20:24.5
76. Caden Coyle (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:40.4
77. David Olson (12th) Decorah — 20:41.5
78. Spencer Schnell (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:42.0
79. Tyler Irwin (12th) Decorah — 20:47.6
80. Jeremy Andera (11th) Crestwood — 20:47.9
81. Dane Cole (11th) Decorah — 20:49.6
82. Silas Wehrspan (11th) Jesup — 20:51.2
83. Christian Eilers (12th) A-P — 20:52.5
84. Drew Wilken (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 20:55.6
85. Cameron Kriens (11th) Independence — 20:55.9
86. Josiah Rulapaugh (12th) Wapsie Valley — 21:05.1
87. Ethan Sadler (11th) Grundy Center — 21:07.3
88. Devin Bernard (11th) A-P — 21:09.3
89. Hunter O’neill (11th) Waukon — 21:13.7
90. Robert Hansen (11th) Independence — 21:17.3
91. Caleb Kammerer (11th) Crestwood — 21:17.4
92. Ethan Terhark (12th) Mason City — 21:17.9
93. Jesse Thurn (11th) WDel — 21:22.9
94. Luke Walter (12th) Decorah — 21:27.3
95. Kaiser Croell (11th) New Hampton — 21:29.3
96. Ethan Hoefler (12th) Western Dubuque — 21:29.4
97. Ethan Hennings (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:30.4
98. Reece Sadler (12th) WC — 21:31.1
99. Gabe Holden (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:35.0
100. Luke Fuhrmeister (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:37.3
101. Michael Kemp (12th) Western Dubuque — 21:45.2
102. Brody Rogers (11th) Oelwein — 21:48.0
103. Ryan Mortenson (12th) Oelwein — 21:51.4
104. Ethan Hoefer (11th) WDel — 21:51.8
105. Isaiah Bahls (12th) Mason City — 21:52.2
106. Brandon Strohbhen (11th) Grundy Center — 21:53.4 4:56.5
107. Nick Post (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:56.0
108. Elijah Switzer (11th) A-P — 22:01.8
109. Sam Swegle (12th) Mason City — 22:06.1
110. Andyn Showalter (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 22:08.8
111. Kaden Campbell (12th) A-P — 22:19.6
112. Darin Rude (12th) Decorah — 22:20.5
113. Kendrik Juelsgaard (11th) Crestwood — 22:22.8
114. Alex Zweibohmer (12th) Decorah — 22:23.3
115. Reily Dolan (12th) WDel — 22:44.8
116. Will Lopez (12th) Western Dubuque — 22:48.3
117. Samuel Moberly (11th) WC — 22:52.1
118. Karter Einck (11th) Decorah — 22:52.3
119. Matt Tudor (11th) Independence — 22:53.7
120. Garrett Bram (12th) Wapsie Valley — 22:57.8
121. Jason Hurd (11th) Crestwood — 22:58.2
122. Samuel Gentz (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:13.1
123. Blake Cook (12th) WDel — 23:18.4
124. Devon Pint (12th) Oelwein — 23:31.1
125. Caleb Merryweather (11th) A-P — 23:37.0
126. Eli Fink (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 23:38.1
127. Ashton Gonnerman (11th) Denver — 23:44.6
128. Lance Reicks (11th) New Hampton — 23:49.3
129. Salem Bird (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:49.5
130. Jarrett Cieslieski (11th) Jesup — 23:55.5
131. Mason Ellerbroek (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:57.8
132. Connor Dolphin (12th) Western Dubuque — 23:58.7
133. Simon Mumford (11th) Decorah — 24:19.3
134. Owen Hansen (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 24:32.2
135. Thomas Foster (12th) Decorah — 24:33.3
136. Keegan Ulrichs (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:45.1
137. Denzel Decker (12th) Waukon — 24:45.2
138. Connor Lee (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:45.7
139. Ashton Mcshane (12th) New Hampton — 24:51.2
140. Roberto Verastegui (12th) Hudson — 24:57.7
141. Jared King (12th) Hudson — 25:12.0
142. Dylan Mulbhauer (11th) Decorah — 25:13.9
143. Ian Paul (11th) Oelwein — 25:34.4
144. Noah Tapscott (12th) Decorah — 25:52.4
145. Nolan Jostand (12th) Decorah — 25:52.5
146. Creed Rollison (12th) Jesup — 26:12.6
147. Jeremiah Giesler (12th) Denver — 26:20.6
148. Matthew Birch (12th) A-P — 26:49.5
149. Parker Duwe (12th) Jesup — 26:53.6
150. Chase Olsen (12th) Mason City — 28:06.4
151. Johnathon Simons (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 28:06.6
152. Soren Hansen (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 28:52.7
153. Hunter Junge (11th) Crestwood — 29:46.2
154. Mickey Rosenberg (12th) Hampton-Dumont — 31:42.1
155. Dylan Oltman (11th) Grundy Center — 31:42.3
156. Lucas Pierce (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 31:56.9