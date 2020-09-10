Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

These are the individual results of all participants at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic cross country meet held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Wartburg College. Results provided by Shannon Event Timings.

COMBINED RESULTS FOR FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE GIRLS

1. Rebecca Anderson (10th) Decorah — 19:14.7

2. Alyssa Klein (9th) Western Dubuque — 19:47.8

3. Lydia Maas (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:13.7

4. Sydney Bochmann (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 20:51.0

5. Clare Wright (9th) Jesup — 21:01.1

6. Laci Even (10th) Denver — 21:10.4

7. Ava Vandaele (9th) Wapsie Valley — 21:40.9

8. Olivia Ollendick (10th) Crestwood — 21:42.6

9. Marleigh Louvar (10th) Independence — 21:49.6

10. Aubrey Decker (9th) Denver — 21:50.7

11. Ashley Schipper (9th) A-P — 21:58.5

12. Ali Russler (10th) New Hampton — 22:03.1

13. Libby Gearhart (9th) Oelwein — 22:05.7

14. Emma Peck (10th) WC — 22:13.4

15. Emma Wilkerson (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:15.7

16. Savannah Schneider (9th) Hudson — 22:19.9

17. Audra Mulholland (9th) Mason City — 22:21.4

18. Sofia Brown (9th) Hudson — 22:25.7

19. Maria Rael (9th) Oelwein — 22:27.3

20. Madison Tollefson (10th) Decorah — 22:28.3

21. Mairi Sessions (10th) Decorah — 22:33.1

22. Annalise Skrade (10th) Decorah — 22:33.1

23. Olivia Schissel (10th) Mason City — 22:41.8

24. Brenna Bodensteiner (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:51.6

25. Kyla Foy (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:55.4

26. Isabella Graber (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:58.0

27. Kylie Nauman (10th) Western Dubuque — 23:04.0

28. Brynn Storhoff (9th) Decorah — 23:13.3

29. Kathryn Kelly (9th) Decorah — 23:25.9

30. Laine Hadsall (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:37.0

31. Paige Hansmeier (10th) Waukon — 23:37.7

32. Ramey Dahlquist (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:38.3

33. Mckenna Albert (9th) Jesup — 23:39.2

34. Carson Koerperick (9th) Western Dubuque — 23:40.2

35. Olivia Thul (10th) Western Dubuque — 23:46.1

36. Danielle Losen (9th) Decorah — 23:47.3

37. Cece Jerome (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:51.1

38. Claudia Sewell (9th) Mason City — 23:54.4

39. Noelle Bardgett (9th) WDel — 23:58.4

40. Alexa Berryman (9th) Oelwein — 23:59.1

41. Tara Koshatka (10th) Crestwood — 24:08.6

42. Lia Hovenga (10th) A-P — 24:10.6

43. Faith Rich (10th) WDel — 24:12.9

44. Grace Brynsaas (9th) Decorah — 24:12.9

45. Kaitlyn Krambeer (9th) Waukon — 24:19.6

46. Mia Kurth (9th) Waukon — 24:21.6

47. Cameron Johnson (9th) Waukon — 24:28.2

48. Faith Litterer (10th) WDel — 24:29.9

49. Cailyn Hardy (10th) Clarksville — 24:31.2

50. Ella Luebbers (10th) A-P — 24:32.3

51. Mollie Bolker (9th) Clarksville — 24:32.5

52. Ava Dunkin (9th) Denver — 24:40.4

53. Catherine Pethoud (10th) New Hampton — 24:42.8

54. Greta Regenwether (10th) Hudson — 24:50.1

55. Rachel Rulapaugh (9th) Oelwein — 24:50.6

56. Campbelle Kolbet (10th) New Hampton — 24:53.1

57. Cloey Horns (9th) Crestwood — 24:54.1

58. Ellie Eick (9th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:54.2

59. Adison Williamson (10th) A-P — 24:56.0

60. Lindee Rohne (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 25:03.5

61. Claire Schutte (9th) Decorah — 25:05.2

62. Elise Church (9th) Crestwood — 25:11.3

63. Naomi Simon (9th) Decorah — 25:16.7

64. Heidi Mahr (9th) Crestwood — 25:16.8

65. Cameron Moellers (10th) Crestwood — 25:18.3

66. Kendra Whelan (10th) Mason City — 25:24.8

67. Brooke Lewin (10th) WDel — 25:26.6

68. Sylvia Sandhorst (10th) Decorah — 25:28.2

69. Haley Rosburg (10th) Crestwood — 25:30.5

70. Rachel Borchardt (10th) Clarksville — 25:32.2

71. Hannah Schnitzler (10th) Decorah — 25:32.6

72. Bella Ressler (10th) Independence — 25:32.7

73. Ramsey Zilka (10th) Decorah — 25:51.7

74. Jenna Krueger (10th) A-P — 26:02.0

75. Ariel Lee (9th) Mason City — 26:04.2

76. Jaide Bittinger (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:06.3

77. Izzy Schmitz (9th) WDel — 26:09.6

78. Megan Roe (10th) Decorah — 26:18.9

79. Kira Cortelyou (10th) Denver — 26:19.8

80. Bryar Duwe (10th) Decorah — 26:30.7

81. Taylor Rogers (9th) Hudson — 26:38.4

82. Maggie Millenkamp (9th) WDel — 26:41.2

83. Lanae Leclere (9th) WDel — 26:42.7

84. Addie Isaacson (9th) Crestwood — 26:47.4

85. Ashley Bjork (10th) Decorah — 26:49.1

86. Payton Ruppert (9th) Crestwood — 26:54.0

87. Jenna Myers (10th) Clarksville — 26:55.1

88. Ceanna Capper (9th) Clarksville — 26:59.0

89. Camille Thorson (9th) Jesup — 27:02.5

90. Paige Westbrook (10th) Denver — 27:10.2

91. Olivia Patrick (9th) Grundy Center — 27:10.2 7:55.5

92. Natalie O’connor (11th) Jesup — 27:11.8

93. Lydia Wehrspann (9th) Jesup — 27:13.2

94. Kendall Cortelyou (9th) Denver — 27:13.6

95. Carly Appel (10th) WC — 27:21.2

96. Olivia Marti (9th) Waukon — 27:25.8

97. Analeah Swegle (10th) Mason City — 27:28.9

98. Emmy Deutmeyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 27:32.7

99. Kaitlyn Schug (9th) Jesup — 27:38.5

100. Sophia Gentz (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 27:38.8

101. Grace Neal (10th) Decorah — 27:47.4

102. Dakota East (9th) Wapsie Valley — 27:48.0

103. Sophia Christman (10th) Decorah — 27:55.1

104. Breckan Stewart (9th) Waukon — 27:57.8

105. Alli Seegers (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 28:11.2

106. Ryan Reams (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 28:14.3

107. Carley Mausser (10th) Western Dubuque — 28:17.1

108. Bree Rogne (10th) Crestwood — 28:20.2

109. Bailey Cox (10th) New Hampton — 28:32.3

110. Hannah Jans (10th) Oelwein — 28:34.1

111. Claire Mcgrane (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:37.0

112. Ashlynn Boldt (9th) Tripoli — 28:37.7

113. Jory Mortenson (10th) Oelwein — 28:43.1

114. Abbie Lindeman (10th) Grundy Center — 29:04.3 9:49.6

115. Hanna Bovy (9th) Jesup — 29:05.9

116. Natalie Trumbauer (9th) Jesup — 29:07.2

117. Abigail O’rear (9th) WDel — 29:24.5

118. Maggie Scherbring (10th) Western Dubuque — 29:34.1

119. Keara Emerson (10th) WDel — 29:35.0

120. Lily Schwickerath (9th) Wapsie Valley — 29:39.1

121. Sylvie Mersch (10th) WDel — 29:42.5

122. Cassie Sobolik (10th) Crestwood — 29:44.1

123. Mckenzie Boring (10th) A-P — 29:53.1

124. Gemma Beam (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:10.0

125. Camryn Buseman (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:20.4

126. Jenna Keller (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:20.9

127. Kortni O’connell (10th) Decorah — 30:34.2

128. Lydia Monreal (9th) Decorah — 30:36.8

129. Kylie Lewis (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:40.5

130. Emma O’neill (9th) Nashua-Plainfield — 30:40.7

131. Jaylynn Wyckoff (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:42.4

132. Averie Freeman (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:58.4

133. Megan Arjes (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 31:22.3

134. Ella Grouws (10th) Decorah — 31:32.3

135. Sydney Rahe (9th) Oelwein — 31:51.4

136. Avery Regan (9th) Waukon — 31:52.1

137. Natalie Byrnes (9th) Waukon — 31:52.2

138. Kailey Hjelmeland (10th) Janesville — 31:54.6

139. Yani Hansen (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 32:16.0

140. Sheyenne Bergmann (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 32:56.7

141. Erica Hershey (10th) Oelwein — 33:04.9

142. Brielle Parkes (9th) Janesville — 33:18.4

143. Anne Henrichs (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 33:52.4

144. Lillie Abitz (10th) Western Dubuque — 35:27.1

145. Malea Gonnerman (9th) Denver — 35:45.1

146. Liza Riordan (9th) Wapsie Valley — 36:28.3

147. Brooklyn Benson (9th) Mason City — 36:54.3

148. Emerson Flemming (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 37:12.9

149. Hailey Bohr (10th) Decorah — 38:46.4

COMBINED RESULTS FOR JUNIOR-SENIOR GIRLS

1. Emma Hoins (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 19:29.7

2. Addison Grady (11th) Hudson — 19:54.8

3. Amanda Treptow (11th) Jesup — 20:07.2

4. Lauren Klein (12th) Western Dubuque — 20:16.4

5. Chloe Ristau (11th) Denver — 20:37.0

6. Lilly Boge (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:58.5

7. Chloe Matthews (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 21:16.5

8. Audrey Biermann (11th) Western Dubuque — 21:24.1

9. Kyleigh Foster (11th) Crestwood — 21:28.3

10. Jessica Regenwether (12th) Hudson — 21:31.2

11. Maddie Hansen (11th) Hudson — 21:39.7

12. Marcella Sierra (12th) Mason City — 21:41.6

13. Kora Katcher (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:47.8

14. Bailey Shafer (12th) Waukon — 21:49.8

15. Leah Digmann (11th) Western Dubuque — 21:55.6

16. Taylor Stahl (11th) Grundy Center — 21:56.3 2:26.6

17. Leila Johnson (12th) Decorah — 21:56.4

18. Sydnie Martin (11th) Wapsie Valley — 22:01.8

19. Annika Headington (12th) Waukon — 22:12.8

20. Amelia Klostermann (12th) Western Dubuque — 22:21.4

21. Natalie Trumbauer (9th) Jesup — 22:23.2

22. Samantha See (12th) Decorah — 22:24.8

23. Emily Herbst (12th) Denver — 22:36.3

24. Brycelyn Hanson (12th) Mason City — 22:37.2

25. Madelyn Helgerson (11th) Waukon — 22:39.1

26. Madelyn Waters (12th) Waukon — 22:40.5

27. Abby Halverson (11th) Decorah — 22:41.0

28. Taryn Sanderman (12th) Decorah — 22:41.0

29. Leah Cherry (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:44.0

30. Maci Freund (12th) A-P — 22:44.5

31. Paige Feldmann (12th) Janesville — 22:57.8

32. Aubrey Eick (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 22:59.0

33. Gwen Sewell (12th) Mason City — 23:01.9

34. Sydney Thoma (11th) Jesup — 23:05.9

35. Ali Christensen (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:09.8

36. Mya Numedahl (12th) Decorah — 23:14.7

37. Alyssa Larson (11th) Independence — 23:15.7

38. Abby Bolson (12th) Decorah — 23:17.9

39. Kendel Slavin (11th) Crestwood — 23:19.3

40. Kryia Atwell (11th) Decorah — 23:31.8

41. Morgan Brauer (12th) Decorah — 23:34.9

42. Jacie Crutcher (11th) WC — 23:36.5

43. Brigid Mcmahon (12th) WDel — 23:39.1

44. Marlee Devore (11th) Jesup — 23:41.1

45. Maddie Tomson (11th) Jesup — 23:46.1

46. Kaelyn Butz (12th) WC — 23:51.8

47. Jennah Carpenter (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:15.5

48. Sophia Schneider (11th) Hudson — 24:19.5

49. Anna Ten Hoeve (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 24:26.6

50. Macey Schmit (12th) Wapsie Valley — 24:32.2

51. Mackenzie Christopher (11th) Hudson — 24:40.1

52. Clara Rooney (12th) Decorah — 24:41.0

53. Lucy Loecke (11th) WDel — 24:45.3

54. Rachel Bower (12th) Decorah — 24:47.4

55. Maggie Kane (12th) Decorah — 24:48.2

56. Grace Millenkamp (11th) WDel — 24:49.2

57. Payton Taylor (12th) Decorah — 24:54.3

58. Skylar Garrett (12th) Waukon — 24:54.7

59. Cady Peterson (12th) Decorah — 24:54.9

60. Alexis Vanderwerf (11th) Jesup — 24:55.8

61. Mara Moore (12th) Jesup — 24:55.8

62. Olivia Mettille (12th) Decorah — 25:02.1

63. Grace Thompson (12th) Decorah — 25:06.7

64. Haley Nie (11th) Jesup — 25:11.9

65. Grace Burrett (12th) New Hampton — 25:14.5

66. Emma Heying (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 25:16.8

67. Bella Dole (11th) Grundy Center — 25:16.8

68. Kara Levi (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 25:24.8

69. Olivia Byrnes (12th) Waukon — 25:28.9

70. Malayna Kiel (11th) Oelwein — 25:30.7

71. Sophie Grouws (12th) Decorah — 25:31.1

72. Leah Taylor (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:32.0

73. Natalie Meyers (11th) Western Dubuque — 25:33.3

74. Jillian Prouty (11th) Oelwein — 25:40.4

75. Laney Demmer (12th) WDel — 25:43.3

76. Mary Bodensteiner (11th) Wapsie Valley — 25:43.9

77. Elizabeth Graber (12th) Western Dubuque — 25:46.3

78. Faith Maue (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:47.6

79. Jacy Kriener (11th) Crestwood — 25:54.9

80. Izzy Jorgensen (11th) Hudson — 25:55.6

81. Madisyn Heller (12th) Mason City — 25:56.1

82. Ryley Goebel (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 25:57.2

83. Allison Oswald (11th) WC — 25:57.7

84. Kaia Neal (12th) Decorah — 25:57.8

85. Sierra Kruger (12th) Decorah — 25:58.8

86. Natalie Marr (11th) New Hampton — 25:59.8

87. Morgan Collier (12th) WDel — 26:00.3

88. Paiton Wallis (11th) Grundy Center — 26:09.4 6:39.7

89. Karsyn Welcher (12th) WDel — 26:11.4

90. Sydney Buseman (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 26:12.2

91. Alexis Larson (11th) Jesup — 26:20.1

92. Julie Eikenberry (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:25.1

93. Jenna Short (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:25.4

94. Carly Steiert (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:26.3

95. Karissa Cotant (12th) Crestwood — 26:26.7

96. Emalee Price (12th) A-P — 26:31.4

97. Jadyn Werner (12th) WDel — 26:32.8

98. Josie Faga (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 26:35.4

99. Hannah Teslow (11th) Waukon — 26:42.0

100. Seterah Dillon (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:43.1

101. Sam Yexley (12th) Jesup — 26:45.9

102. Hannah Even (12th) Denver — 26:46.8

103. Dylan Rahlf (11th) Crestwood — 26:49.9

104. Laura Smith (11th) Independence — 26:50.0

105. Brianna Knight (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:52.2

106. Izabele Jaime (12th) Mason City — 26:52.9

107. Ashlyn Martin (11th) Independence — 26:59.1

108. Anya Lovstuen (11th) Decorah — 26:59.9

109. Makayla Gasper (11th) WDel — 27:00.9

110. Abby Moen (12th) Decorah — 27:03.1

111. Lexie Engen (11th) Decorah — 27:06.4

112. Hannah Johnson (11th) A-P — 27:08.6

113. Tamra Trewin (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 27:19.8

114. Katie Mcgrane (12th) WDel — 27:27.9

115. Becca Farmer (12th) WDel — 27:28.3

116. Anna Werner (12th) WDel — 27:28.6

117. Meridian Snitker (11th) Waukon — 27:30.5

118. Hailie Hanson (11th) Waukon — 27:31.6

119. Addilyn Zimmerle (11th) Mason City — 27:36.2

120. Hailey Bresnahan (12th) Waukon — 27:38.1

121. Libby Ross (12th) Grundy Center — 27:50.4 8:20.7

122. Ruby Sullivan (11th) Decorah — 27:51.8

123. Samantha Burds (11th) Western Dubuque — 27:57.6

124. Alivia Scarbrough (11th) A-P — 27:58.0

125. Emma Hansel (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 27:58.5

126. Alexis Mctaggart (11th) WDel — 28:06.1

127. Maci Wessels (11th) Western Dubuque — 28:16.4

128. Annika Lensch (12th) Decorah — 28:17.6

129. Isabella Monarch (11th) Mason City — 28:22.3

130. Jayden Ruroden (12th) Crestwood — 28:23.6

131. Gabi Witte (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 28:28.6

132. Jassica Saak (11th) Grundy Center — 28:42.2 9:12.5

133. Cora Syverson (12th) Decorah — 28:55.2

134. Jenna Lundtvedt (12th) Decorah — 29:00.3

135. Lexie Stammeyer (11th) Decorah — 29:06.9

136. Hanah Heiderscheit (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 29:08.0

137. Tara Backhaus (11th) Mason City — 29:18.0

138. Missy Aswegen (12th) A-P — 29:29.9

139. Kaya Hines (11th) Decorah — 29:30.0

140. Kaitlin Cuvelier (11th) A-P — 29:35.2

141. Cassi Brouwer (11th) A-P — 29:36.0

142. Addie Reetz (12th) WDel — 29:41.9

143. Kendra Bigler (12th) Decorah — 29:46.0

144. Emma Gorton (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 30:03.8

145. Haylee Hinders (12th) Grundy Center — 30:09.3

146. Mackenzie Howard (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:22.4

147. Emma Forest (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 30:28.6

148. Lilly Kossman (12th) Waukon — 30:55.9

149. Isabelle Kingsbury (12th) Decorah — 31:00.0

150. Ashley Ferrie (12th) Crestwood — 31:20.7

151. Haile Davis (11th) Jesup — 31:33.3

152. Allison Morey (11th) Tripoli — 31:49.4

153. Sophia Figura (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 32:22.5

154. Jasmine Kanagy (11th) Grundy Center — 33:30.8

155. Shae Hansen (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 33:59.5

156. Brynna Croy (11th) WC — 35:15.8

157. Karlie Rickert (11th) Grundy Center — 36:01.7

158. Allison Mullen (11th) WDel — 36:44.7

159. Gabby Patrick (11th) Grundy Center — 39:52.0

160. Lexi Kramer (12th) Western Dubuque — 48:08.0

COMBINED RESULTS FOR FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE BOYS

1. Giles Cowell (10th) Tripoli — 18:17.6

2. Ryan Peck (10th) Hudson — 18:17.6

3. Caleb Hoins (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 18:23.4

4. Caden Kueker (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 18:23.6

5. Jack Mulert (10th) Denver — 18:25.3

6. Ray Gearhart (10th) Oelwein — 18:46.1

7. Nathan O’neill (10th) Waukon — 18:49.5

8. Brennen Sager (10th) Grundy Center — 18:52.4 34.8

9. Levi Meyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 18:59.2

10. Kevin Carney (10th) Mason City — 19:02.0

11. Isaiah Hammerand (10th) Western Dubuque — 19:03.4

12. Brady Hansen (9th) Hudson — 19:23.7

13. Wyatt Gulla (9th) Waukon — 19:33.7

14. Kale Dimarco (10th) Mason City — 19:35.7

15. Casey Kirtz (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 19:38.0

16. Pj Anderson (9th) New Hampton — 19:39.9

17. Maxwell Schwandt (10th) Denver — 19:42.4

18. Jeryn Spear (10th) Grundy Center — 19:44.4

19. Jacob Magner (10th) Decorah — 19:50.1

20. Drew Meyer (10th) Western Dubuque — 19:50.7

21. Ben Holton (10th) Hudson — 19:51.2

22. Cam Mcmorris (9th) New Hampton — 20:02.1

23. Treyce Orr (10th) New Hampton — 20:04.8

24. Henry Weis (9th) Decorah — 20:07.3

25. Josh Keenan (10th) Waukon — 20:09.6

26. Jack Shawver (9th) New Hampton — 20:12.0

27. Roman Harbaugh (10th) A-P — 20:16.8

28. Cade Olson (10th) Decorah — 20:18.3

29. Kyle Wilson (10th) Jesup — 20:19.7

30. Ethan Larson (9th) Denver — 20:22.7

31. Dominic Bigalk (9th) Crestwood — 20:27.3

32. Daniel Schwarz (10th) Mason City — 20:31.5

33. Jonah Salow (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:31.8

34. Skyler Duggan (9th) Waukon — 20:31.9

35. Nate Keenan (10th) Waukon — 20:32.0

36. Logan Rathbun (9th) Denver — 20:33.2

37. Nick Mensen (9th) WDel — 20:37.4

38. Grant Pautsch (9th) Denver — 20:46.1

39. Bradley Jones (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:47.8

40. Ayden Gonzalez (9th) Jesup — 20:54.0

41. Kendrick Huck (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 20:55.3

42. Bradley Sage (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:01.2

43. Connor Cahoon (9th) Waukon — 21:02.5

44. Brayden Maury (9th) WDel — 21:03.1

45. Kaden Lynch (9th) Grundy Center — 21:04.7

46. Weiand Kale (10th) Independence — 21:12.8

47. Wyatt Bingham (10th) WC — 21:14.2

48. Hayden Hauser (10th) New Hampton — 21:14.6

49. Brock Taylor (10th) Decorah — 21:20.7

50. Marshal Rust (10th) Hampton-Dumont — 21:21.3

51. Cole Bram (9th) Wapsie Valley — 21:26.7

52. Evan Kartman (9th) WDel — 21:29.1

53. Jacob Sullivan (10th) Oelwein — 21:29.9

54. Dominic Mastin (9th) WDel — 21:34.1

55. Carson Haase (9th) Denver — 21:39.7

56. Kaleb Zuck (9th) Jesup — 21:41.0

57. Drake Loeshen (10th) Mason City — 21:41.2

58. Derek Loeshen (10th) Mason City — 21:42.5

59. Travis Nordheim (9th) Decorah — 21:46.9

60. Lane Rechkemmer (9th) Oelwein — 21:49.1

61. Tanner Marting (10th) Waukon — 21:51.4

62. Garrison Gillihan (9th) WDel — 21:52.3

63. Henry Reints (10th) A-P — 21:52.5

64. Max Wilson (10th) Decorah — 21:53.9

65. Benson Newhouse (10th) Decorah — 21:54.0

66. Charlie Byroade (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:55.4

67. Howie Clark (9th) Clarksville — 21:56.1

68. Carter Straw (10th) Independence — 21:57.5

69. Drew Hansen (10th) Hudson — 21:59.5

70. Brody Behrens (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:02.0

71. Adam Maske (10th) A-P — 22:02.4

72. Mason Rolling (9th) WDel — 22:02.9

73. Aidan Nalean-Carlson (9th) Decorah — 22:03.4

74. Luke Stortz (10th) Crestwood — 22:04.0

75. Cj Beatty (9th) Oelwein — 22:06.9

76. Aydin Ries (10th) New Hampton — 22:09.5

77. Tony Hobson (10th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 22:11.4

78. Neal Pinter (9th) Denver — 22:12.9

79. Jacob Steege (10th) Denver — 22:13.9

80. Wilcox Isaac (10th) Independence — 22:20.1

81. Nolan Mensen (10th) WDel — 22:25.5

82. Jagger Mccool (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:28.1

83. Thomas Blair (10th) Western Dubuque — 22:29.3

84. Gabe Rollins (10th) WC — 22:29.9

85. Domanick Henry (10th) Crestwood — 22:33.3

86. Culin Ugrin (9th) Hudson — 22:35.8

87. Alex Steele (9th) Hudson — 22:36.1

88. Zach O’rear (10th) WDel — 22:37.0

89. Christopher Sherman (10th) Center Point-Urbana — 22:38.5

90. Benjamin Driscoll (9th) Oelwein — 22:40.6

91. Tyler Nolan (9th) Jesup — 22:44.0

92. Isaac Knaack (9th) Decorah — 22:44.2

93. Kaedyn Anderson (9th) Waukon — 22:46.5

94. Gates Blake (9th) Independence — 22:59.3

95. Aiden Rahe (9th) WC — 22:59.4

96. James Vandervelden (9th) Waukon — 23:01.2

97. Brody Hirsch (10th) Mason City — 23:02.4

98. Eric Laures (10th) Clarksville — 23:05.4

99. Caleb Perkins (9th) Waukon — 23:05.5

100. Cyrus Emami-Ahari (10th) Mason City — 23:06.0

101. Lucas Arendt (9th) Decorah — 23:06.2

102. Drew Barber (9th) Hudson — 23:14.2

103. Austin Hagerty (9th) Western Dubuque — 23:27.9

104. Ethan Olsen (10th) Mason City — 23:29.0

105. Levi Winters (10th) Nashua-Plainfield — 23:31.1

106. Breven Biermann (9th) Tripoli — 23:32.5

107. Gabe Quint (9th) WDel — 23:36.8

108. Joseph Stammeyer (9th) Decorah — 23:38.4

109. Carter Homan (9th) Independence — 23:44.2

110. Ethan Grawe (9th) WDel — 23:49.9

111. Isaac Larson (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:50.8

112. Brayden Beck (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 24:10.0

113. Nate Rabenhorst (10th) Denver — 24:43.6

114. Monty Bunston (10th) Crestwood — 24:49.1

115. Montana Jump-Gerleman (9th) Decorah — 24:51.8

116. Carson Less (10th) WDel — 24:52.1

117. Drew Berns (11th) Decorah — 25:14.3

118. Sam Brace (9th) Crestwood — 25:16.8

119. Kale Lyons (9th) Denver — 25:23.9

120. Owen Neuhaus (9th) WDel — 25:27.0

121. Keenan Waugh (9th) WDel — 25:27.2

122. Ethan Hooten (10th) Waukon — 25:28.4

123. Daniel Platte (9th) Wapsie Valley — 25:42.1

124. Carter Kowitz (10th) Decorah — 26:01.6

125. Colten Knight (10th) Crestwood — 26:03.6

126. Jarett Clayton (9th) Denver — 26:04.6

127. Adam Hennings (10th) Tripoli — 26:07.4

128. Peter Essa (9th) Decorah — 26:11.4

129. Lucas Hurley (10th) Grundy Center — 26:27.1 8:09.5

130. Porter Pavlovec (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 26:33.9

131. Ian Carolus (9th) Mason City — 26:36.1

132. Jake Frahm (10th) New Hampton — 26:41.0

133. Keelan Vanheiden (9th) Grundy Center — 26:44.0

134. Griffin Gruman (10th) Independence — 26:55.7

135. Will Perry (10th) Independence — 26:55.7

136. Ethan Lewey (9th) Waukon — 27:13.5

137. Tam Hinden (9th) Hampton-Dumont — 27:15.3

138. Noah Shaver (10th) Hampton-Dumont — 27:16.6

139. Carter Newbrough (9th) New Hampton — 28:05.1

140. Landon Bruess (9th) New Hampton — 28:29.5

141. Tyler Birch (10th) A-P — 28:32.4

142. Maddox Bries (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:35.6

143. Zane Heiderscheit (9th) Western Dubuque — 28:37.2

144. Eli Thorne (9th) A-P — 28:37.4

145. Easton Luzum (10th) Decorah — 29:01.0

146. Jackson Mraz (9th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 29:09.9

147. Alan Johnson (9th) A-P — 29:11.0

148. Zach Post (9th) Center Point-Urbana — 29:12.9

149. Lane Mcvicker (9th) WC — 29:23.8

150. Alex Smith (9th) Oelwein — 29:38.4

151. Darwin Shollenbarger (9th) Denver — 29:48.0

152. Wesley Latchman (10th) Grundy Center — 29:53.0

153. Ethan Hjelmeland (9th) Janesville — 30:24.3

154. Landon Crawford (9th) WC — 33:02.9

155. Mathew Cox (10th) Grundy Center — 33:11.0

156. Bjorn Roen (9th) Mason City — 33:21.3

157. Caleb Mccambridge (10th) Mason City — 33:22.4

158. Brandon Vaske (9th) Western Dubuque — 33:45.9

COMBINED RESULTS FOR JUNIOR-SENIOR BOYS

1. Eli Larson (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 16:56.9

2. Mason Bach (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 16:57.8

3. Luke Post (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 17:00.4

4. Brady Hogan (12th) Decorah — 17:06.4

5. Nick Kepford (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:19.3

6. Dylan Usher (11th) New Hampton — 17:27.7

7. Cade Messer (12th) Western Dubuque — 17:34.9

8. Andrew Cummer (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:39.5

9. Jacob Willson (12th) WC — 17:50.9

10. Aiden Dolan (12th) Denver — 17:54.8

11. Brennan Sauser (11th) Oelwein — 17:55.5

12. Ethyn Chesnut (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 17:55.6

13. Blake Smith (12th) WDel — 18:06.7

14. Kenny Day (12th) Grundy Center — 18:08.3 1:11.4

15. Noah Lovelace (12th) Decorah — 18:09.5

16. Josh Terrill (12th) Denver — 18:10.6

17. Justin Nibaur (12th) Crestwood — 18:15.0

18. Alex Larson (12th) Denver — 18:17.4

19. Robinson Martinez (12th) WDel — 18:18.4

20. Matt Perin (12th) WC — 18:18.8

21. Alex Krabbenhoft (12th) Denver — 18:19.0

22. Carter Kirtz (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:19.7

23. Izaak Eichinger (11th) Decorah — 18:24.9

24. Jose Ramirez (11th) WC — 18:27.0

25. Hogan Smith (11th) Decorah — 18:32.3

26. Cole Reiling (11th) WC — 18:32.3

27. Kile Rottinghaus (11th) Jesup — 18:35.2

28. Cael Meyer (12th) WDel — 18:38.3

29. Breyden Christensen (11th) Mason City — 18:38.7

30. Nolan Evans (11th) Jesup — 18:43.1

31. Cole Whitehead (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:45.2

32. Tyger Vaske (12th) WDel — 18:46.8

33. Layne Fober (12th) Denver — 18:49.0

34. Logan Zuck (11th) Jesup — 18:51.3

35. Soren Cleveland (11th) Grundy Center — 18:53.1

36. Robbie Dillon (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 18:53.3

37. Ryan Lubahn (12th) Waukon — 18:55.8

38. Logan Delaney (11th) Waukon — 18:56.0

39. Caleb Currier (12th) Mason City — 19:00.0

40. Staveley Maury (12th) WDel — 19:00.1

41. Bennett Schutte (11th) Decorah — 19:02.8

42. Matthew Mensen (12th) WDel — 19:04.1

43. Thomas Rolon (12th) Mason City — 19:09.2

44. Lane Kruger (11th) Mason City — 19:09.9

45. Jack Beam (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 19:11.7

46. Ethan Govern (11th) Crestwood — 19:12.9

47. Sawyer Berg (12th) Mason City — 19:13.6

48. Adrian Huang (11th) Decorah — 19:13.9

49. Ethan Mast (11th) Crestwood — 19:17.5

50. Trevor Torkelson (12th) Mason City — 19:18.3

51. August Witt (11th) Decorah — 19:27.6

52. Aidan Jones (12th) Waukon — 19:28.1

53. John O’Neill (12th) Waukon — 19:29.1

54. Casey Alferink (11th) Jesup — 19:37.7

55. Tate Schissel (12th) Decorah — 19:39.3

56. Andrew Salas (12th) WDel — 19:41.5

57. Cole Miller (12th) Denver — 19:49.9

58. Lange Betts (10th) Decorah — 19:50.6

59. Paul Brockett (11th) Grundy Center — 19:55.5 2:58.6

60. Landan Folkedahl (11th) Decorah — 19:59.7

61. Cade Ison (11th) Clarksville — 20:05.8

62. Sam Bingman (11th) Grundy Center — 20:07.4

63. Donny Pruisner (11th) Grundy Center — 20:07.9

64. Codey Berg (12th) WC — 20:08.2

65. Nathaniel Bigalk (12th) Crestwood — 20:08.4

66. Zac Birgen (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 20:09.7

67. Jacob Gottschalk (12th) Western Dubuque — 20:13.7

68. Jacob Wenger (12th) WDel — 20:15.8

69. Nicholas Stocks (12th) WDel — 20:16.5

70. Ryan Eddy (12th) Independence — 20:18.0

71. Jace Spurgeon (12th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:19.0

72. Brady Horsfall (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:20.2

73. James Groux (12th) Decorah — 20:21.7

74. Jack Showalter (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 20:22.4

75. Andrew Rownd (11th) Oelwein — 20:24.5

76. Caden Coyle (11th) Western Dubuque — 20:40.4

77. David Olson (12th) Decorah — 20:41.5

78. Spencer Schnell (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 20:42.0

79. Tyler Irwin (12th) Decorah — 20:47.6

80. Jeremy Andera (11th) Crestwood — 20:47.9

81. Dane Cole (11th) Decorah — 20:49.6

82. Silas Wehrspan (11th) Jesup — 20:51.2

83. Christian Eilers (12th) A-P — 20:52.5

84. Drew Wilken (11th) Nashua-Plainfield — 20:55.6

85. Cameron Kriens (11th) Independence — 20:55.9

86. Josiah Rulapaugh (12th) Wapsie Valley — 21:05.1

87. Ethan Sadler (11th) Grundy Center — 21:07.3

88. Devin Bernard (11th) A-P — 21:09.3

89. Hunter O’neill (11th) Waukon — 21:13.7

90. Robert Hansen (11th) Independence — 21:17.3

91. Caleb Kammerer (11th) Crestwood — 21:17.4

92. Ethan Terhark (12th) Mason City — 21:17.9

93. Jesse Thurn (11th) WDel — 21:22.9

94. Luke Walter (12th) Decorah — 21:27.3

95. Kaiser Croell (11th) New Hampton — 21:29.3

96. Ethan Hoefler (12th) Western Dubuque — 21:29.4

97. Ethan Hennings (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:30.4

98. Reece Sadler (12th) WC — 21:31.1

99. Gabe Holden (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:35.0

100. Luke Fuhrmeister (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 21:37.3

101. Michael Kemp (12th) Western Dubuque — 21:45.2

102. Brody Rogers (11th) Oelwein — 21:48.0

103. Ryan Mortenson (12th) Oelwein — 21:51.4

104. Ethan Hoefer (11th) WDel — 21:51.8

105. Isaiah Bahls (12th) Mason City — 21:52.2

106. Brandon Strohbhen (11th) Grundy Center — 21:53.4 4:56.5

107. Nick Post (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 21:56.0

108. Elijah Switzer (11th) A-P — 22:01.8

109. Sam Swegle (12th) Mason City — 22:06.1

110. Andyn Showalter (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 22:08.8

111. Kaden Campbell (12th) A-P — 22:19.6

112. Darin Rude (12th) Decorah — 22:20.5

113. Kendrik Juelsgaard (11th) Crestwood — 22:22.8

114. Alex Zweibohmer (12th) Decorah — 22:23.3

115. Reily Dolan (12th) WDel — 22:44.8

116. Will Lopez (12th) Western Dubuque — 22:48.3

117. Samuel Moberly (11th) WC — 22:52.1

118. Karter Einck (11th) Decorah — 22:52.3

119. Matt Tudor (11th) Independence — 22:53.7

120. Garrett Bram (12th) Wapsie Valley — 22:57.8

121. Jason Hurd (11th) Crestwood — 22:58.2

122. Samuel Gentz (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 23:13.1

123. Blake Cook (12th) WDel — 23:18.4

124. Devon Pint (12th) Oelwein — 23:31.1

125. Caleb Merryweather (11th) A-P — 23:37.0

126. Eli Fink (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 23:38.1

127. Ashton Gonnerman (11th) Denver — 23:44.6

128. Lance Reicks (11th) New Hampton — 23:49.3

129. Salem Bird (11th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:49.5

130. Jarrett Cieslieski (11th) Jesup — 23:55.5

131. Mason Ellerbroek (12th) Waverly-Shell Rock — 23:57.8

132. Connor Dolphin (12th) Western Dubuque — 23:58.7

133. Simon Mumford (11th) Decorah — 24:19.3

134. Owen Hansen (12th) Center Point-Urbana — 24:32.2

135. Thomas Foster (12th) Decorah — 24:33.3

136. Keegan Ulrichs (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:45.1

137. Denzel Decker (12th) Waukon — 24:45.2

138. Connor Lee (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 24:45.7

139. Ashton Mcshane (12th) New Hampton — 24:51.2

140. Roberto Verastegui (12th) Hudson — 24:57.7

141. Jared King (12th) Hudson — 25:12.0

142. Dylan Mulbhauer (11th) Decorah — 25:13.9

143. Ian Paul (11th) Oelwein — 25:34.4

144. Noah Tapscott (12th) Decorah — 25:52.4

145. Nolan Jostand (12th) Decorah — 25:52.5

146. Creed Rollison (12th) Jesup — 26:12.6

147. Jeremiah Giesler (12th) Denver — 26:20.6

148. Matthew Birch (12th) A-P — 26:49.5

149. Parker Duwe (12th) Jesup — 26:53.6

150. Chase Olsen (12th) Mason City — 28:06.4

151. Johnathon Simons (11th) Hampton-Dumont — 28:06.6

152. Soren Hansen (11th) Center Point-Urbana — 28:52.7

153. Hunter Junge (11th) Crestwood — 29:46.2

154. Mickey Rosenberg (12th) Hampton-Dumont — 31:42.1

155. Dylan Oltman (11th) Grundy Center — 31:42.3

156. Lucas Pierce (12th) Nashua-Plainfield — 31:56.9

