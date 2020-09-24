NASHUA — The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls cross country team took first and the boys placed second at the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational meet on Tuesday.
Lily Mayo was the highest finisher of the day for the Cougars, placing second individually with a time of 22:54.8.
Mayo was one of four Sumner-Fredricksburg runners finishing in the top 10. The others were Emerson Warnke (4th, 23:09.5), Karee Schult (8th, 24:15.2), and Lillian Sassman (9th, 24:40.3).
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Molly Niewoehner placed 12th (25:28.4), followed by Claire Rucker (14th, 25:47.3), and Paige Trainor (15th, 25:54.7).
The Cougars were first with 28 team points. Nashua-Plainfield was second with 35. Clarksville was third with 66.
Nashua-Plainfield's Chloe Matthews placed first in the girls race with a time of 22:01.8.
For the Cougar boys, Cael Judish placed fourth individually with a time of 19:14.8, followed by Nate Egan (10th, 20:09.7), Ethan Boyle (11th, 20:22.1), Austin Langreck (13th, 20:51.8), Lane Converse (15th, 21:52.1), Treyton Wurzer (22nd, 23:14.9), and Ryan Rich (28th, 25:21.4).
Valley Lutheran, which took the first three places, won the meet with 25 team points. The Cougars were second with 45, Nashua-Plainfield third with 74, and Tripoli fourth with 80.
Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig placed first in the boys race with a time of 18:24.
UP NEXT: Results from Thursday night's cross country meet in Grundy Center will be available at OelweinDailyRegister.com. The next race for the Cougars will be Saturday, Oct. 3, in Crestwood. It begins at 10 a.m.