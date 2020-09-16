Boys 1A
Rank Team
1 Madrid
2 Earlham
3 Maquoketa Valley
4 Bellevue
5 West Fork
6 Pekin (Packwood)
7 Nodaway Valley (Greenfield)
8 Cascade Western Dubuque
9 Newman Mason City
10 Ogden
11 Calamus-Wheatland
12 Gehlen Catholic (Le Mars)
13 ACGC (Guthrie Center)
14 South Winneshiek
15 IKM-Manning
Girls 1A
Rank Team
1 Van Meter
2 Pekin
3 Hudson
4 Regina Iowa City
5 South Winneshiek
6 St. Edmond
7 Newman Mason City
8 North Linn
9 Nashua Plainfield
10 ACGC
11 Turkey Valley
12 Kee High
13 Tri Center
14 AHSTW
15 Collins Maxwell
Boys 2A
Rank Team
1 Danville-New London
2 Denver
3 Mid-Prairie
4 Williamsburg
5 Tipton
6 Davis County
7 Western Christian
8 Des Moines Christian
9 Central Decatur
10 North Fayette Valley
11 Albia
12 Okoboji
13 GLR-CL
14 Waukon
15 Jesup
Girls 2A
Rank Team
1 Mid-Prairie
2 Williamsburg
3 Jesup
4 WcKp
5 Starmont
6 Unity Christian
7 Panorama, Panora
8 Denver
9 Waukon
10 Davis County
11 Sibley-Ocheyedan
12 Roland Story
13 Tipton
14 Cherokee
15 Okoboji
Boys 3A
Rank Team
1 Dallas Center Grimes
2 Center Point Urbana
3 Pella
4 North Polk
5 Solon
6 Marion
7 Mount Vernon Lisbon
8 Dubuque Wahlert
9 Decorah
10 Waverly Shell Rock
11 Humboldt
12 Clear Creek Amana
13 Monticello
14 Carlisle
15 LeMars
Girls 3A
Rank Team
1 Ballard
2 Dallas Center-Grimes
3 Wahlert, Dubuque
4 Heelan
5 Harlan
6 Glenwood
7 Solon
8 Decorah
9 Mt. Vernon-Lisbon
10 Charles City
11 Carlisle
12 Spencer
13 Assumption, Davenport
14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
15 Waverly-Shell Rock
Boys 4A
Rank Team
1 Sioux City, North
2 Dowling Catholic, WDM
3 Cedar Falls
4 Dubuque Hempstead
5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
6 Ankeny Centennial
7 Johnston
8 Pleasant Valley
9 Waukee
10 Ames
11 Iowa City, West
12 Iowa City, Liberty
13 Iowa City, City High
14 Norwalk
15 Ankeny
Girls 4A
Rank Team
1 Johnston
2 Linn-Mar, Marion
3 Valley, West Des Moines
4 Waukee
5 Southeast Polk
6 Ankeny Centennial
7 Dubuque Hempstead
8 Urbandale
9 Bettendorf
10 Iowa City, City High
11 Iowa City Liberty
12 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
13 Dubuque Senior
14 Sioux City East
15 Indianola