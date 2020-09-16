Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Boys 1A

Rank Team

1 Madrid

2 Earlham

3 Maquoketa Valley

4 Bellevue

5 West Fork

6 Pekin (Packwood)

7 Nodaway Valley (Greenfield)

8 Cascade Western Dubuque

9 Newman Mason City

10 Ogden

11 Calamus-Wheatland

12 Gehlen Catholic (Le Mars)

13 ACGC (Guthrie Center)

14 South Winneshiek

15 IKM-Manning

Girls 1A

Rank Team

1 Van Meter

2 Pekin

3 Hudson

4 Regina Iowa City

5 South Winneshiek

6 St. Edmond

7 Newman Mason City

8 North Linn

9 Nashua Plainfield

10 ACGC

11 Turkey Valley

12 Kee High

13 Tri Center

14 AHSTW

15 Collins Maxwell

Boys 2A

Rank Team

1 Danville-New London

2 Denver

3 Mid-Prairie

4 Williamsburg

5 Tipton

6 Davis County

7 Western Christian

8 Des Moines Christian

9 Central Decatur

10 North Fayette Valley

11 Albia

12 Okoboji

13 GLR-CL

14 Waukon

15 Jesup

Girls 2A

Rank Team

1 Mid-Prairie

2 Williamsburg

3 Jesup

4 WcKp

5 Starmont

6 Unity Christian

7 Panorama, Panora

8 Denver

9 Waukon

10 Davis County

11 Sibley-Ocheyedan

12 Roland Story

13 Tipton

14 Cherokee

15 Okoboji

Boys 3A

Rank Team

1 Dallas Center Grimes

2 Center Point Urbana

3 Pella

4 North Polk

5 Solon

6 Marion

7 Mount Vernon Lisbon

8 Dubuque Wahlert

9 Decorah

10 Waverly Shell Rock

11 Humboldt

12 Clear Creek Amana

13 Monticello

14 Carlisle

15 LeMars

Girls 3A

Rank Team

1 Ballard

2 Dallas Center-Grimes

3 Wahlert, Dubuque

4 Heelan

5 Harlan

6 Glenwood

7 Solon

8 Decorah

9 Mt. Vernon-Lisbon

10 Charles City

11 Carlisle

12 Spencer

13 Assumption, Davenport

14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

15 Waverly-Shell Rock

Boys 4A

Rank Team

1 Sioux City, North

2 Dowling Catholic, WDM

3 Cedar Falls

4 Dubuque Hempstead

5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

6 Ankeny Centennial

7 Johnston

8 Pleasant Valley

9 Waukee

10 Ames

11 Iowa City, West

12 Iowa City, Liberty

13 Iowa City, City High

14 Norwalk

15 Ankeny

Girls 4A

Rank Team

1 Johnston

2 Linn-Mar, Marion

3 Valley, West Des Moines

4 Waukee

5 Southeast Polk

6 Ankeny Centennial

7 Dubuque Hempstead

8 Urbandale

9 Bettendorf

10 Iowa City, City High

11 Iowa City Liberty

12 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

13 Dubuque Senior

14 Sioux City East

15 Indianola

 
 
 

