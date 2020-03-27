Cummings is OHS nominee for academic all-state award

OELWEIN – Olivia Cummings, a senior at Oelwein High School (OHS), is the district’s nominee for the Des Moines Register’s Academic All-State Award. The annual award celebrates the accomplishments of high school seniors who excel in the classroom, as well as in their community.
OHS Principal Travis Druvenga said, “Olivia is very successful academically, while challenging herself with a rigorous course load of advanced classes. Olivia is involved in a wide variety of activities at Oelwein, and has served her community as Miss Oelwein. She is a great representative of both Oelwein High School and the community of Oelwein.”
About her time as Miss Oelwein 2018, Olivia said it was “an amazing experience that I am very grateful for. I was able to be very involved in my community and meet many new people.”
When asked how she learned of the nomination, Olivia said, “My guidance counselor told me that I was chosen.”
The daughter of Ryan and Tracy Cummings of Oelwein, Olivia is involved in dance, football and wrestling cheerleading, BPA, FFA, choir, show choir, National Honor Society, and student council. She also served as a manager for the boys’ basketball team. Outside of school, Olivia works at Maurices in Oelwein.
Following graduation this spring, Olivia plans to attend the University of Iowa (UI) and major in pre-dental, and then apply to UI’s School of Dentistry to become a dentist.
In closing, Olivia said, “I am extremely grateful for my school/teachers and everyone in my life, especially my parents, who have helped me become the person I am today. Without them, I would not be where I am today.”
Each school selects one graduating senior for this award.. Register editors then choose 10 from the entire state to feature. Editors also choose five more students from each of five geographical regions to highlight.