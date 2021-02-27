The city of Oelwein showcased its Homes for Iowa house at 318 Seventh St. SW during an open house Thursday afternoon, Feb 25. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore said several attended the event from Oelwein, as well as representatives from Cresco, Edgewood and Fayette.
All interested persons were welcome to tour the ranch-style, three bedroom home and check out its construction. The city teamed up with Homes for Iowa, which addresses Iowa’s housing shortage by building homes through Iowa Prison Industries. The homes are constructed near the Newton Correctional Facility. Offenders are trained in skilled building trades, including apprenticeship curriculum in electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling courses.
Once completed, the homes are trucked to sites around the state. There were eight homes delivered in 2020 and 24 are planned for 2021.
The demand for moderately priced new homes is high, especially in rural areas of the state, while the supply remains low. Members of the Oelwein City Council toured the facility at Newton last year before the pandemic hit the area and approved investing in two Iowa Homes, at an initial cost of $75,000 per home. The first home was delivered the second week in December to a prepared foundation on the lot where the city had razed a dilapidated structure. Brewer Construction built the foundation with the plumbing and electrical hookups in place.
The first Homes for Iowa house in Oelwein is now ready to be marketed, which will be done through Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
The development of Homes for Iowa is growing through the Councils of Governments (COG). Over the next 10 years, the nonprofit plans to build 875 homes.
For more information on who is qualified to purchase the new house, persons can contact Rachelle Howe of Upper Explorerland at rhowe@uerpc.org.