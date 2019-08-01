WEST UNION — The top two finishers in the Women’s Horseshoe Tournament last week at the Fayette County Fair tied in wins and losses, but Mariah Cushion, of Randalia, captured the championship.
Cushion and Jackie Halstead, of West Union, each recorded three wins and one loss, with both defeating Karen Schmitz who won the Top Ringer Percentage Champion title with had six ringers — 7.5 percent of her pitches.
However, the timing of ringers for Schmitz, the 2018 champion, worked against her. Schmitz had only one ringer against Halstead in their last match, which gave Cushion the win because of her victories earlier over Schmitz and Halstead and her higher ringer percentage of 3.75 to Halstead’s 1.25.
The Class A Women results were:
1st place — Mariah Cushion, of Randalia, 3-1
2nd place – Jackie Halstead, West Union, 3-1
3rd place – Karen Schmitz, West Union, 2-2
4th place – Debbie Domke, Cedar Rapids, 2-2
5th place – Sheryl Struthers, West Union, 0-4.