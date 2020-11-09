Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES -- The Iowa State men’s basketball team will have five non-conference home games this season, with the opener on Nov. 29 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Iowa State will then face South Dakota State on Dec. 2, followed by DePaul on Dec. 6. The remainder of the non-conference home slate includes Jackson State (Dec. 20) and Chicago State (Dec. 22).

