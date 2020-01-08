DENVER — After trailing by as much as 17 points in the third quarter, the Wapsie Valley boys basketball team had rallied to within 5 midway through the fourth quarter at Denver.
The Cyclones hadn’t scored a point in four minutes, when Denver head coach Kyle Matthias decided they needed to feed Bryce Phelps, giving the junior the proverbial green light to do whatever was necessary to score.
Playing in a Cyclones Center packed with fans of both North Iowa Cedar League teams, Phelps dropped in 8 points over the game’s final 4 minutes to push the Cyclones to a 57-51 win over the Warriors.
“It was a great rivalry game, and they (Wapsie) are tough,” Matthias said. “I mean, Kiks (Rosengarten) is a talented ball player, and they’ve got some really good guards in (Kobe) Risse and (Blayde) Bellis. Marty (McKowen) is a great coach. We knew it was going to be tough, and I’m just happy our guys held it together and survived through the win.”
Phelps had a team-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting as well as 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, to help improve Denver’s record to 6-3.
Warriors senior Kiks Rosengarten led all scorers with 22 points and largely had his way in the paint.
However, Wapsie Valley frequently struggled to find options on offense other than its leading scorer in Rosengarten.
“We never said that we could stop him, but we were going to make it as hard as we could, because he’s a talent,” Matthias said. “They’ve got a really nice team.”
Wapsie Valley — which received two votes in the Associated Press’ first high school boys basketball poll released in December but has since gotten none — falls to 3-5 on the season.
Also scoring for Wapsie Valley were Bellis with 12, Risse with 8, Gunner Meyer with 7 and Tyler Ott with 2.
Tuesday was the first meeting between the two conference rivals, and they will meet again on Feb. 6 at Wapsie Valley High School.
“It’s always sweet playing them every year,” Phelps said. “They’re only, what, 10 miles away from us, and we always talk trash to each other, but off the court we’re such good friends. It’s always sweet playing them.”
“It’s been back and forth through the years,” Matthias said. “The older I get, the more history there is there. Our kids know their kids pretty well too, and they play offseason basketball with each other. So there’s a lot of good camaraderie there.”
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will hope to rebound at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-4) on Friday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
W. Valley | 9 | 12 | 14 | 16 | — 51
Denver | 11 | 21 | 15 | 10 | — 57