The Oelwein Daily Register was honored with two awards from the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Annual Better Newspaper Contest earlier this month.
The Oelwein Daily Register website, a team effort, took second place in the website contest.
“Nothing gets lost,” an anonymous judge said of the varied layout. They remarked on the photos that link to featured stories.
“The Covid numbers dominate the top of the page, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to public service,” the judge wrote.
Reporter Mira Schmitt-Cash, under direction of Editor Chris Baldus, took third place for Coverage of Education after submitting stories that followed the arc of the Oelwein Schools and often neighboring districts through the pandemic.
“A variety of relevant coverage and offerings give this coverage a down-home charm that appeals to readers,” a judge wrote.
The usual convention was canceled owing to the ongoing pandemic, and the results were posted online.