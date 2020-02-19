WEST UNION — The Fayette County Dairy Promotion Board is seeking nominations for contests and scholarship applications, and all will come due March 10.
The 2020 Fayette County Dairy Banquet will be held Saturday March 28, at the West Union Event Center, with a social hour starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. followed by awards, and crowning of this year’s Little Miss Squirt and Fayette County Dairy Princess. An ice cream social will conclude the evening. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Board is seeking the community's help in nominating county dairyman and youth for their hard work and accomplishments. The awards needing nominations are as follows:
• Pioneer Dairyman: This producer has made a significant contribution to the dairy industry. This person(s) must be no longer actively involved in the production of milk.
• Distinguished Dairy Producer: This award honors a dairy producer over age 40 who excels in their own dairy business and has contributed to the dairy industry as well.
• Outstanding Dairy Family: This is truly a family award. The whole family must be involved in the dairy farm operation.
• Outstanding Young Dairy Producer: This award honors dairy farmers 40 or younger who have excelled in management, production and earning respect within the dairy community.
• Outstanding Dairy Employee: This award is designed for an employee on the dairy farm who has gone above and beyond to achieve success for their employer.
• Dairy Appreciation Award: This award can be anyone who has shown promotion of the dairy industry through various work.
• Fayette County “Dairy Best”: This award is awarded to a business that uses all dairy products in their food preparations. Recipients can be restaurants, caterers, etc.
• The Sally Fagle Memorial Award will be presented to a youth involved in the dairy industry. Someone who excels and works very hard, but is often times not credited for all their efforts.
Nominations for the awards listed above can be given by contacting president Jenny Hamlett at 563-920-0432 or secretary Erin Meyer at 563-419-0915.
YOUTH
The board is seeking candidates for Little Mr. Herdsmen, Little Miss Squirts and Dairy Princesses.
The Little Mr. Herdsman and Little Miss Squirt candidates must be between the ages of 8 and 10 as of March 1. The Princess candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 21 and at least a junior in high school.
Contestants must live on a farm in Fayette County where their parents or guardians are currently producing dairy milk for sale. An exception can be made if the candidate or their parents or guardians are working on a dairy or in a dairy-related field for at least 10 hours a week in the year of the contest.
Application forms will be available at the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331, or 218 S. Main St., in Fayette, or are printable from the Facebook page for Fayette County Dairy Promotion.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Each year the Dairy Promotion Board also awards several $250 scholarships to college age students. Applications forms are also available at the Fayette County ISU Extension office in Fayette or on the Fayette Dairy Promotion Facebook page.