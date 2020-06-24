With torrential rain falling outside, Matt Stewart, a dairy farmer of 40 years, spoke to a reporter about the lifestyle.
“Dairy farming is a great way to raise a family, but a terrible way to make a living,” said the Oelwein-area farmer.
The past five years have been particularly hard.
Stewart points back to 2015 as the start of serious problems. During that year, milk futures prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dropped by 22% to $13.56 per hundredweight (cwt), according to Investing.com. Market forces beyond his control were causing the retreat in the market.
Along with other dairy farmers, Stewart was in for a roller coaster ride in the market that did not end until December 2018 when prices finally began an upward trend, topping the $20 mark in October 2019.
During the same period that market price was dropping, operating expenses remained steady. Jennifer Bentley of the Iowa State University dairy team said that production costs hovered around $17 to $18 per cwt during this period. Bentley works with dairy farmers to find ways to operate more efficiently and lower costs in their daily operations.
Stewart’s experience supports that finding saying that his feed costs remained about the same during the past few years.
Even before 2015, there was a trend downward in the number of dairy farmers in the state. Sara Schmidt, a representative from AMPI dairy, said, “Since 2008, Iowa has lost 45% of its dairy farms – from 2,020 to 1,120 farms.”
This loss of farmers contributed to the decision to close the Arlington creamery, ceasing production last fall. Stewart and others now travel to other collection and processing facilities in the region and 49 jobs were lost in Arlington.
The U.S. government has made attempts to intervene over the years with different programs designed to assist dairy farmers. The 2018 farm bill contained provisions for the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program. Stewart says that this program is “working much better” than an earlier plan that was in place.
Along with government aid efforts, Stewart, like other dairy farmers, has looked for ways to curb costs in his operations. He has reduced the number of cows he is milking from a high of 200 to around 120. This downsizing helped minimize feed costs, a considerable operating expense.
The market price was starting to improve last fall. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the early spring. Prices plummeted to $11.37 per cwt in April – a 44% drop from the previous November. The price since has bounced back to $19.88 in the latest June price.
Another frustration for Stewart has been hiring help. Maintenance is a key aspect of running a farm. He would like to find workers to help him with that, but struggles to afford them.
“I can’t compete with others,” said Stewart. He cited the newly opened plant at East Penn just down the road from his farm as an example saying, “They offer more in pay and benefits than I can.”