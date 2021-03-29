All of Northeast Iowa will continue to be hit with potentially damaging winds blowing from the south at 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph into the evening.
The National Weater Service has issued a wind advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight (Monday) for Southwest into Central Wisconsin, North Central and Northeast Iowa, and Southeast Minnesota.
The strongest wind gusts are expected west of the Mississippi River.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. High profile vehicles may be difficult to drive, especially on west to east roads.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.