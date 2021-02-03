Area residents should take heed to weather warnings that are coming out on the heels of this newest winter storm hitting northeast Iowa. It’s predicted not a make-a-snowman kind of storm, but rather a hunker-down-stay-safe winter storm.
The winter storm warning in effect for the area through 6 a.m. Friday will see a dramatic drop in temperatures, along with strong winds of 35 mph, changing rain to snow. The storm will impact the region in both snowfall and travel. The high winds will flash freeze any wet roads.
The National Weather Service reports snow is expected to fall several hours after the change over from rain, with several inches possible. Blowing snow will become dangerous in open areas where white-out conditions are possible, especially in east central and northeast Iowa. Significant drifting snow will compound problems for anyone attempting to travel.
Along with the snow and strong winds, temperatures will drop with wind chills expected 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of Interstate 80.
To stay safe, persons are advised to stay indoors during the storm, since prolonged exposure to cold can cause hypothermia. If you must go outside, walk and drive carefully on icy sidewalks and roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle and make sure your cell phone is charged. Before driving, let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival, so it will be easier to locate you in case an emergency situation arises.
Persons should keep nose, ears, hands and feet covered to avoid getting frostbite.
The Iowa State Patrol recommends anyone who can stay home should do so.