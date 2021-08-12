Persons wishing to run in the Nov. 2 regular city and school election will need to file from Aug. 23 — Sept. 16.
For candidates, the affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition or convention certificate must be filed together or they will be rejected by law. Copies of nomination papers are available at the city clerk’s office, county auditor’s office, or on the Secretary of State’s website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/CityElections.html.
Check with the city clerk or controlling auditor to determine which nomination method is allowed and whether the city has a runoff provision.
Voters should be sure they are registered at their current address by Monday, Oct. 18.