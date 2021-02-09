WEST UNION — A woman accused of writing checks for her own benefit from her ailing mother’s bank account from April 2016 to February 2020 has received one year of probation and a deferred judgment in Fayette County District Court.
Mary Ellen Schmelzer, 55, of Huxley, pleaded guilty to the a lesser charge of aggravated misdemeanor third-degree theft as part of a negotiated deal with prosecution that dismissed an ongoing criminal conduct charge, a Class B felony. Originally, she was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
Schmelzer received a deferred judgment, a suspended civil penalty of $625 and one year of probation. She was also ordered to pay $145,175 in restitution.
According to the criminal complaint, Schmelzer had been given power of attorney for her mother who was in a memory ward at a nursing home. Schmelzer was allowed to only use the checking account to pay her mother’s finances, she was not allowed to make gifts to herself or pay her personal expenses.