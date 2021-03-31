Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The 2021 Buchanan County Fair is scheduled for July 6-10. Grandstand entertainment will be Justin Moore on Thursday, July 8, and the band Daughtry on Friday, July 9.

Links to buy concert tickets will be easily accessible via the fair website, buchanancountyfair.org.

Ticket prices for the  Justin Moore concert are $37 for grandstand seats and $50 for the track (standing).

Ticket prices for the Daughtry concert are $30 for grandstand seats and $40 to be on the track.

Gates for each concert open at 6:30 p.m. with the shows at 8 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 

